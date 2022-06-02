Amazon slams Amy Klobuchar’s Big Tech bill while monopoly critics slam Amazon

The legislation would prohibit Amazon and similar platforms from giving preference to their own products and unfairly limiting availability of competing products on their platforms. The bill, which currently stands before the U.S. Senate, receives bipartisan support, and although the idea of regulating Big Tech is slightly less popular with Americans than it was last year, more Americans support it than don’t, according to Pew Research.

Not surprisingly, Amazon is not among the bill’s supporters. The Seattle e-commerce giant on Wednesday published a blog post urging senators to reconsider the proposed legislation. It calls out the bill’s targeting of tech giants while highlighting that traditional retailers like Walmart, CVS, and Target would be excluded from the bill’s oversight. The bill’s target of “self-preferencing” practices would cost Amazon billions of dollars in fines, according to the retail giant. Amazon even went so far as to say that fines for breaking these rules “would make it difficult to justify the risk of Amazon offering a marketplace in which selling partners can participate.”

It added that the bill would “substantially degrade the value and quality of Prime,” its paid subscription service, through which customers receive expedited delivery and other benefits.