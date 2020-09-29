These are our favorite sweats, leggings, and joggers for fall 2020

It’s officially been six months of social distancing, working from home, and not really getting out much. That means it’s been six months of getting to wear your favorite leggings and sweats every day. And if you—like me—have a tendency to wear the same thing day after day then you too are due for a new favorite pair of comfy pants. Here are our 10 favorite pairs of soft, cozy, never-take-them off sweats, joggings, and leggings.

Women’s

Lululemon on the Fly Jogger

Surprise! Lulu does joggers just as well as it does leggings. These pants have a bit more of a dressed-up feel than joggers from other brands, such as Outdoor Voices. They’re made from a sleek, wrinkle-free polyester that has a lighter feel, are designed with a medium rise (perfect if you prefer that Goldilocks fit in between a hip-hugger and a high rise), and have front pockets and an adjustable waistband.

Outdoor Voices RecTrek Pants

These do-it-all pants from OV are as versatile as they come—and people love them. The RecTrek Pants have a nearly perfect five-star rating with more than 400 reviews, thanks to the loose fit, perfectly positioned pockets, wide waistband, and a slightly cropped length that looks amazing no matter if you’re tall, short, or in between. We love the Earl Grey lavender shade.

American Giant Track Pant

These U.S.-made track pants from American Giant are the crème de la crème of sweats. Just as we’d expect from the company that made “the greatest hoodie ever made,” these sweats fit true to size, are as smooth as butter, and can last through months of daily wear. We love the limited-edition Oxblood and Varsity Blue colors, but you can never go wrong with black.

Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant

One FC editor swears by this stylish alternative to baggy traditional Fruit of the Loom sweats. The slender, more fitted design (complete with pin-tucked detailing) ensures that these joggers don’t overwhelm or weigh down your frame. But even with a tighter, flattering fit, they are still incredibly soft and comfortable. Don’t worry: The fact that these put-together wonders are wildly comfortable can be our little secret.

Vuori Daily Legging

Meet the perfect hybrid legging that can do anything: the cuffed ankle, drawstring-tied Daily Legging from Vuori. Despite the company’s profuse sponsored ads on social, they are the real deal. One FC editor is a Vuori convert, declaring the designs are “as soft as butter.” Others seem to agree, as the Daily Legging has a perfect five-star rating (and more than 300 positive reviews).