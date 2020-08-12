Our 11 favorite ethical and sustainable clothing companies that you haven’t heard of yet

At Fast Company, we love brands that find ways to combine great design and quality with sustainability. And fortunately, in the apparel and fashion industry, there seem to be lots more of them these days. Brands such as Rothy’s , Everlane , and Girlfriend Collective are found throughout the posts of the Recommender section because they lead the field when it comes to creating good-looking, functional, sustainable apparel. But there are other, lesser-known boutique brands that are right up there with them. That’s why we wanted to create a little field guide to expand the list of sustainable brands you shop with. It’s not exhaustive, but it’s a great place to start. Good luck getting through this without putting something in a shopping cart.

United by Blue

A certified B Corp, United by Blue has always practiced what it preaches—including eliminating plastics from all business operations and the supply chain. Additionally, the brand has curated a handful of proprietary sustainable materials that utilize bison coat fibers (harvested from live buffalo), soft hemp (which is four times more durable than cotton), and knits that are manufactured in a GOTS- and OCS-certified factory. Additionally, the brand incorporates wool, Tencel, recycled poly, and other eco-friendly fabrics into all of their designs. We are currently loving the SoftHemp Smocked Dress and the Hybrid Shorts.

Faherty

If you’ve ever worn anything from Faherty, the first thing that came to mind was probably, “Holy shit, this is soft,” not, “Holy shit, this is good for the planet.” But surprise! The brand’s smooth-as-butter tees, pullovers, bottoms, and blankets are made with natural and sustainable materials such as Tencel, organic cotton, hemp, ethically sourced cashmere and alpaca, and PrimaLoft insulation, among others. Additionally, shopping online with Faherty is a little less trashy than everywhere else, since the brand’s mailers and poly bags are made from recycled and renewable materials.

Cuyana

Aside from manufacturing their sophisticated, chic designs in small batches to reduce waste, the ever-polished Cuyana also incorporates a blend of 95% recycled cashmere and 5% virgin wool into their specialty cashmere pieces and a plant-based Tencel blend to create their flowy cupro-Tencel collection (highlight: this trench wrap skirt). Currently, 80% of Cuyana’s designs are made from 100% natural materials.

Époque Évolution

I fell in love with Époque Évolution the first time I slipped the One Crop Top over my head. This smooth-as-silk number is supportive, sleek, and can be worn as a dress top, swim top, or sports bra. Oh, and it’s made from Econyl, a 100% regenerated fiber (often found in sustainable swimwear) that’s stretchy, strong, and offers SPF 50 protection. I believe that with four or five pieces from this brand, you could have every outfit you needed for a week. All of Époque’s products are made by prioritizing sustainable, organic, upcycled, deadstock, and recycled materials—as well as fabrics that don’t require dry-cleaning or other toxic care. Smart, huh?

Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch, a brand with its roots in men’s shirting, reduces its waste with a unique shopping model. The Workshop model requires shoppers to order or reserve certain designs—thus, crowdfunding them before they’re made to ensure they only supply as many as meets demand. According to cofounder Michael Maher, 95% of the items at Taylor Stitch get crowdfunded, significantly reducing overproduction waste. More than 95% of the cotton used at Taylor Stitch is organic, and 98% of all designs you find on the shop are responsible fibers—including the Heavy Bag Tees, which have saved more than 24 million gallons of water. All the more reason to indulge in the brand’s straightforward, rugged, well-tailored designs.

Ministry of Supply

Ministry of Supply doesn’t just make wrinkle-free, performance-minded, sleekly-designed workwear—they make it carbon neutral, thanks to state-of-the-art recycled materials and solar-powered manufacturing. Designs such as the Aero dress shirt and the Kinetic Blazer are water-resistant, stretchy, and made of recycled polyester.