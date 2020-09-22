These 9 workout products will give you big results, without taking up much space

I’ve been running this summer. A lot. It’s been the perfect low-risk way for me to get out and about, breathe some fresh air, and get a lot of (really good) exercise. But as of late, my motivation to get out and log miles has been waning. First of all, the air quality for those of us out west is leaving much to be desired. Second, after months of logging miles, my joints need a break. And third, I miss strength-building workouts. But alas, all of my favorite boutique studios have been shuttered for some time, leaving me with fingers crossed awaiting their brick-and-mortar return.
Well—no more. I’m gearing up and getting my living room ready for all the burpees, hip thrusts, and curls that online classes can throw at me. And honestly, it doesn’t take much to get it ready. All of this gear can fit neatly into a corner when not in use. Here are 10 low-profile, high-reward home workout accessories.
Bala Bangles
Goodbye, clunky ankle weights! One-part jewelry, one-part weight, these Bala Bangles are the chicest ankle and wrist weights I’ve ever laid eyes on. And at just 1 pound apiece, these lookers are perfect for adding just the right amount of resistance to yoga, barre, running, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts—the additional effort adds up!
Hyfit Gear 1 System
I don’t have the space for a giant workout machine, and I don’t want to have to break out any hardware to hang up a resistance training system. I know I’m not alone in that. That’s why the Hyfit Gear 1 smart resistance system is a winner. You can easily anchor it to anything—wrap it around a tree, a beam, or even a door (thanks to a handy little no-tools-necessary anchor). The super modular system comes with fitness trackers that are embedded within the resistance bands and connect to a mobile device—delivering workout data in real time so you can view stats like the number of reps completed, exercise duration, speed, and resistance used.
ProsourceFit Loop Resistance Bands
Monster walks, hip thrusts, squats—none of these exercises (or my booty muscles) have been the same since I started using resistance bands. And praise be to these high-quality, won’t-rip-in-half, plastic-free fabric bands. The set comes with three different resistance levels (ranging from 20 to 55 pounds), and a handy bag to stow them in when not in use. And they’re less than $20.
Tangram Smart Rope Pure
In case someone hasn’t told you, jumping rope is one of the best strength-building, heart-pumping, coordination-building exercises you can do. And it torches some serious calories. But if you don’t have a good rope, you’ll waste time (and heartache) untangling hopeless lengths of plastic. Fortunately, not only is this rope from Tangram high quality (it uses two sets of ball bearings in each handle to ensure smooth, natural motion with a lightweight, resilient rope) but it is also smart—as the name suggests. The Smart Rope’s in-handle sensors track full revolutions of the jump rope so you can see just how many calories you burned up while jumping.
Gymshark Resistance Tubes
It was at Kore Fitness in NYC in 2016 that my love-hate relationship with resistance tubes first blossomed. These tools are perfect for weighted rows, curls, flys, kickbacks, and pulses that burn like the fires of Hades—a quality you really can’t get with any other piece of equipment that is this light and mobile (or cheap). Gymshark has light, medium, and heavy options all priced below $20.
Zenstyle Platform Bench
For anyone who doesn’t have the room for a full-out bench in their workout space, let me introduce this handy height-adjustable stepper. Made popular in the aerobics VHS workouts of yesteryear, this little tool can double as a stepper and as a bench—boosting your range of motion. It’s perfect for abs, step-ups, hip thrusts, and any exercise that you need a nonslip platform for.
SpeedWeight Adjustable Dumbbells by NordicTrack
If ever there was a piece of workout equipment that I lusted for but could not afford, the SpeedWeights are it. These sleek, space-saving dumbbells adjust with a simple click between 2.5 and 12.5 pounds—making them versatile and perfect for weighted HIIT workouts (like my current favorite, Sculpt from Corepower Yoga). If you have room to splurge on one fitness item for yourself this year, let these be it.
Theragun Mini Massager and Wave Roller
You can’t have a good workout if you haven’t recovered from the last one. These two products from Therabody will get you there. First is the portable, powerful Mini Massager, which can fit in the palm of your hand but delivers 20 pounds of force. Next is the company’s foam roller, which takes things up a notch by adding vibrations (there are five settings) and a smart grooved design that helps apply pressure to all the right spots.
