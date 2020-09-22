These 9 workout products will give you big results, without taking up much space

I’ve been running this summer. A lot. It’s been the perfect low-risk way for me to get out and about, breathe some fresh air, and get a lot of (really good) exercise. But as of late, my motivation to get out and log miles has been waning. First of all, the air quality for those of us out west is leaving much to be desired. Second, after months of logging miles, my joints need a break. And third, I miss strength-building workouts. But alas, all of my favorite boutique studios have been shuttered for some time, leaving me with fingers crossed awaiting their brick-and-mortar return.

Well—no more. I’m gearing up and getting my living room ready for all the burpees, hip thrusts, and curls that online classes can throw at me. And honestly, it doesn’t take much to get it ready. All of this gear can fit neatly into a corner when not in use. Here are 10 low-profile, high-reward home workout accessories.

Bala Bangles

Goodbye, clunky ankle weights! One-part jewelry, one-part weight, these Bala Bangles are the chicest ankle and wrist weights I’ve ever laid eyes on. And at just 1 pound apiece, these lookers are perfect for adding just the right amount of resistance to yoga, barre, running, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts—the additional effort adds up!

Hyfit Gear 1 System

I don’t have the space for a giant workout machine, and I don’t want to have to break out any hardware to hang up a resistance training system. I know I’m not alone in that. That’s why the Hyfit Gear 1 smart resistance system is a winner. You can easily anchor it to anything—wrap it around a tree, a beam, or even a door (thanks to a handy little no-tools-necessary anchor). The super modular system comes with fitness trackers that are embedded within the resistance bands and connect to a mobile device—delivering workout data in real time so you can view stats like the number of reps completed, exercise duration, speed, and resistance used.

ProsourceFit Loop Resistance Bands

Monster walks, hip thrusts, squats—none of these exercises (or my booty muscles) have been the same since I started using resistance bands. And praise be to these high-quality, won’t-rip-in-half, plastic-free fabric bands. The set comes with three different resistance levels (ranging from 20 to 55 pounds), and a handy bag to stow them in when not in use. And they’re less than $20.

Tangram Smart Rope Pure

In case someone hasn’t told you, jumping rope is one of the best strength-building, heart-pumping, coordination-building exercises you can do. And it torches some serious calories. But if you don’t have a good rope, you’ll waste time (and heartache) untangling hopeless lengths of plastic. Fortunately, not only is this rope from Tangram high quality (it uses two sets of ball bearings in each handle to ensure smooth, natural motion with a lightweight, resilient rope) but it is also smart—as the name suggests. The Smart Rope’s in-handle sensors track full revolutions of the jump rope so you can see just how many calories you burned up while jumping.

Gymshark Resistance Tubes

It was at Kore Fitness in NYC in 2016 that my love-hate relationship with resistance tubes first blossomed. These tools are perfect for weighted rows, curls, flys, kickbacks, and pulses that burn like the fires of Hades—a quality you really can’t get with any other piece of equipment that is this light and mobile (or cheap). Gymshark has light, medium, and heavy options all priced below $20.