Make camping easy with these well-designed tents, sleeping bags, and outdoor gear

Sometimes, you just need to leave the city, get outside, breathe some fresh air, and spend a little time roughing it. Experts have rated camping as a relatively safe activity (a 3 on a scale of 10) to take part in right now. But even though it’s a good way to get out and enjoy a simpler version of life, sorting out the right gear can be complicated. That’s why I compiled a list of my field-tested favorite tents and essential camping gear for beginners—or anyone looking to upgrade their setup.

Kelty Late Start 2

The Kelty Late Start tent makes it almost too easy to have a cozy shelter—with pre-bent poles, snap-on clips, and color-coded components so you can set up the tent in five minutes or less (after you’ve done it a time or two). The Late Start is also surprisingly affordable, given its quality construction and durability. Plus, the tent comes in three sizes—one person, two people, and four people—to fit your needs.

Kelty Wireless 6

Another great (and affordable) tent from Kelty is the Wireless 6, which can hold up to six people comfortably. The Wireless 6 features two entry points and vestibules where you can store gear safely. Plus, it has corner pockets (to stash your phone, a light, toiletries, or speakers) and interior clips so you can hang string lights for ~vibes~ or any wet gear that you need to dry out. All of this together creates a smart and convenient design that’s extremely packable, thanks to the tent’s easy-to-carry duffel bag case.

The North Face Wawona 4

With its domed design and screened-in doors and windows, this tent from the outdoor expedition experts at the North Face feels a little more like a home than a shelter. It’s tall enough to stand up at full height—making changing clothes or hanging out during inclement weather much more comfortable. Plus, it’s easy to set up and take down, has a large sunshade vestibule in the front, and comes with a duffel bag for easy transport.

The North Face Eco Trail 3

The Eco Trail 3 tent takes being one with Mother Nature more seriously than synthetic, less-sustainable tents, thanks to its 100% recycled polyester construction. TNF ensured that no detail was neglected in this three-person tent: It features a spacious design, two doors (so you don’t have to crawl over anyone when you get out of the tent), a waterproof rain fly, and interior pockets for stowing small necessities.

Mountain Hardwear Lamina Eco AF Sleeping Bag

If you tend to get cold sleeping outside, a slimmer “mummy”-shaped sleeping bag is the perfect, ultra-cozy antidote. This sleeping bag has a body-hugging design and a hood you can pull over your head, and it’s rated for temperatures down to 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Oh, and it’s exceptionally sustainable, since it’s not dyed to reduce the water footprint and it was made with a recycled shell, lining, insulation, and trims.

The North Face Aleutian 55° F/13° C

If you’re looking for something lightweight and packable for summer hikes and campouts, this bag will keep you cozy—while preventing overheating. The affordable Aleutian weighs in at just a little over 1 pound, packs up tight, and is remarkably durable. Plus, its synthetic filling is made of recycled fibers.