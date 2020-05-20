Six face masks that are well-made and available right now

Over the course of the past two months, you’ve probably fashioned some sort of face mask that has allowed you to venture outside while meeting CDC recommendations for cloth face coverings. But if your experience has been similar to mine, you’ve realized that the homemade masks we’ve devised out of hair ties and cut-up t-shirts and bandanas aren’t going to cut it for the long run. So, it’s time to invest in well-made, reusable, nonmedical face masks. It’s just a matter of finding the right ones. Though much of what’s for sale online is questionably made or completely sold out (before the presale even ends), there are still plenty of reputable brands offering cloth face masks that are durable—and stylish—enough for everyday wear. These are eight you can buy right now.

Note: All of the masks on this list are washable for repeated use. Additionally, most of the masks here are made of a single fabric—like silk, cotton, or polyester. If you want to beef up your mask’s filtration capabilities, we suggest modifying your mask by inserting a certified filter or adding additional layers of fabric to the interior of the mask, like chiffon or flannel. Learn more about adding fabric layers to your mask here and here.

Rendall Co. Sentry and Ace Face Masks

Rendall Co., a brand based in Los Angeles, makes two different styles of face masks to suit different needs. The Sentry mask ($19) features a tie-back design that allows you to wear the mask around your neck when it’s not in use, as well as ensures that your mask stays comfortable even if you’re wearing it for hours on end (which we can’t say about elastic ear loops). The Ace mask ($19) is perfect for quick errands, thanks to its convenient ear loops. Both masks come in four different subtle-but-fun neutral hues, are made with two layers of high-density chambray cotton (read: a lightweight denim), feature an embedded copper noseband for a precise fit and less eyewear fog, and have a built-in pocket where you can add your own filter (we recommend these filters from the MIT-founded company, Ministry of Supply).

Sanctuary Clothing Organic Cotton PPE Masks

Sanctuary Clothing’s sleekly designed masks come in a pack of three ($24): one lavender, one lime green, and one black mask—so you have a variety to match your outfit or mood accordingly. And while they look great (low profile, good fit), it’s the practical features that make these masks really stand out. They are made of organic cotton jersey (so they are very soft), have an adjustable nose wire for a custom fit, and come with a medical-grade 100% polypropylene melt-blown filter. The filter is removable (and replaceable), so you can wash the cotton mask.

Face Mask for a Cause

If you’re looking for a no frills, no fuss face mask then Banana Republic has got just what you want. The Microfiber Face Mask ($20) is made of soft, stretchy microfiber (so it’s primarily polyester) and features cloth ear loops for easy on and off. For those who are looking for a particular hue, you don’t have a choice here. The color of the mask you receive in your order will vary. And as with many mask sales, this one allows your purchase to give back. Ten dollars from each purchase will be donated to Feeding America, through May 22.

Vistaprint Mask

Vistaprint is probably the last place you’d think to look for a face mask, but here we are. The masks (starting at $13) come in a large array of solid colors and patterns (like flowers, stripes, and snakeskin) for both adults and kids. But these masks have more than just unique looks. Each mask is made with three different fabric layers, as well as a removable filter—giving wearers four layers of protection. The masks are currently available for preorder and will ship by May 28.

Buck Mason Prevention Face Mask

Los Angeles menswear brand Buck Mason is offering a five-pack of nonmedical face masks for a cool price of $20. Each mask’s inner cloth layer is treated with an antimicrobial coating that lasts up to 30 cycles in the wash. And although you can’t choose color or style (but each pack of five masks will consist of the same style), this is a tough deal to beat if you’re looking for a set you can rotate. Masks are made of both antimicrobial jersey cotton and 65 poly/35 rayon blend, depending on the design.