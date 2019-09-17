This is the complete story of drag, according to Simon Doonan

As drag’s star rises in the mainstream, the parameters around the art form are rapidly dissolving.

The definition of drag is straightforward: men wearing women’s clothes (or vice versa) for the sake of entertainment.

However, the revolution around gender identity and expression have put that definition through a prism to show the expanding possibilities of drag.

But to understand where drag is headed, it’s important first to understand where it came from. Simon Doonan, Barneys legendary window dresser and current creative ambassador, took on the monumental task of documenting the history of drag in his latest book Drag: The Complete Story.

“I had just done a book about soccer players, and the publisher [Laurence King Publishing] said to me, there isn’t a book on the history of drag going all the way back to ancient Rome all the way up to now,” Doonan says. “This one was a delight because it involved an immense amount of research, but it was all fun research. Who doesn’t like watching YouTube videos of drag queens jumping about?”

Although Doonan has his own history with drag, having known and worked with legends in the space including Pepper LaBeija, Avis Pendavis, and Susanne Bartsch, one might wonder why a conclusive history of drag (so far) wasn’t penned by RuPaul Charles, who’s widely credited as pushing the art form into the mainstream with his Emmy winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Someone like RuPaul is so busy that he would probably have to work with a couple of people. I have the time to do it,” Doonan says. “[Writing a book] requires a grinding, daily, massive allocation of time and focus that not everyone has. I’m not particularly smart. I’m not. What I am is diligent, and I have got a lot of drive.”