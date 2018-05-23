Drag queen Bianca Del Rio on how she built a business out of hate

Bianca del Rio didn’t set out to be “the nastiest bitch on the planet,” but she kind of is–and it’s really working for her career.

Del Rio, whose real name is Roy Haylock, became known for her razor-sharp wit–and even sharper tongue–on season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her unique brand of insult comedy was honed as a local drag queen in New Orleans long before competing for and winning the crown as America’s next drag superstar. That seniority combined with the ever-growing platform of RuPaul’s Drag Race has catapulted Del Rio’s career.

“I think age had a lot to do with it, like being older when I did the show. I think if I were 20, I probably would have lost my mind,” says Del Rio, who was 37 at the time of her season. “My goal was not to be the Omarosa of Drag Race, but it was a great platform, and you run with it, and I think it’s opened doors for me to get to do what I want to do.”

And what Del Rio is doing is quite expansive. Since RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bianca has headlined and sold out standup comedy tours worldwide, starred in two feature films, released a satirical self-help book, and created a line of no. 1-selling makeup removers.

One would think it’s all been some calculated plan, but Del Rio readily admits her drag career has been one fortuitous stepping stone after the next–she’s just known how to make the most of each move.

“It kind of snowballed. I didn’t plan to be a comedian. I didn’t plan to be a drag queen. It just kind of evolved,” says Del Rio, who was a professional costume designer before doing drag full-time. “With drag shows, I was the one who had to kill time [as the host] because a drag queen was changing from one hideous outfit to the next. Think about who’s in a bar on a Thursday at 3 pm–a bitch that doesn’t want to see me. So [insult comedy] kind of evolved into my act, and I didn’t think of it that way until I got to New York and someone said, ‘what is it that you do?’ And I’m like, well I’m a bitch. And they were like, OK great–and it worked.”