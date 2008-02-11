RSS Feeds In Fast Company

I’m impressed with the organization of RSS feeds within the Fast Company community but can’t seem to find the method to pull one from my activity/posts/content/comments to subscribe to externally. Admittedly, I’m not always the brightest tie-dye at the Phish concert, but does such an animal exist?

Online communites offer email notifications of comments, activity, internal blog posts, etc., on user profiles. Why not have a singular RSS feed available to external readers for the user’s community data, private and specific to each user certainly, but at least available?

My worry is that I might miss something if I forget to log in. And I don’t need more emails.

If I’ve missed it, let me know where it is. If it’s not there, could it be soon? Oh please?