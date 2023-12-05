‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ trailer breaks records in its first 24 hours

Gamers got their first look at the eagerly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI 15 hours earlier than they expected. And they looked again and again and again.

The buzzy trailer, which wasn’t expected to drop until Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. ET, got released hours earlier due to a leak, and has shattered online records with more than 80 million views and counting. It quickly became the most-viewed nonmusic video in the 24 hours following its release, blowing past the previous record of 46 million, set by Mr. Beast in August.

It also has collected well over 8 million likes from viewers, besting the previous 24-hour record of 4.1 million, which was held by the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Now, all eyes are on whether it can bump “Butter” by BTS from the most-watched in the first 24 hours time slot. The Korean boy band captured 108 million views in that time period.

The trailer teases a Bonnie and Clyde story set in the game’s Vice City, a stand-in for Miami. It also gives a 2025 release date, later than many were expecting.