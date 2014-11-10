Watch Rockstar Games’ New Trailer For Grand Theft Auto V

Welcome back to Los Santos and Blaine County ! Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 5 was the top-selling video game of 2013 in the U.S. The game maker decided to add some new bells and whistles, including a first-person mode, and updated the game for the graphical eyeball onslaught of new consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.





The new version is out November 18th, so it’s time to work the gaming masses into a frenzy with a new trailer that will undoubtedly get them hyped to explore the game’s expanded draw distances, finer texture details, new wildlife, denser traffic, upgraded weather and damage effects. It’ll be like meeting a favorite old friend again… after that they’ve had extensive plastic surgery.