“Grand Theft Auto V” Made $800 Million In 24 Hours

Take-Two Interactive Software’s highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto V went on sale Tuesday at midnight, but it has already broken records by surpassing $800 million in global sales in its first 24 hours, setting a new record for the highest-grossing launch day sales of any entertainment property, including movies and music.

The latest installment of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series, which is the world’s biggest-ever entertainment franchise, made well over twice the $310 million opening-day sales (in 2008) of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto IV. It also eclipsed a record set by 2012’s acclaimed Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2, which broke records with $500 million in first-day sales.

At this rate, Grand Theft Auto V is on its way to set another record as the fastest entertainment property to reach $1 billion in sales, surpassing both Black Ops 2 (16 days to reach $1 billion) and the 2009 film Avatar (17 days to $1 billion in sales).

[Image courtesy of Rockstar North]