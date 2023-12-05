Fast company logo
Travel industry jobs like pilot, flight attendant, and travel agent topped the list of sought-after occupations this year.

‘Remote jobs’ Google searches hit a record high, but the top 5 occupations might surprise you

[Images: Ling App/Pexels, Pixabay/Pexels]

BY Michael Grothaus

If you googled “remote jobs” this year, you’re not alone. In August 2023, U.S.-based users entering that search hit an all-time high, Google Trends data reveals.

In fact, “remote jobs” searches spiked to then-highs at two specific times: in January 2023, right after the December 2022 holiday period, and again in August 2023, the final month of the summer vacation period.

Google also revealed other top job-related searches during 2023, specifically about “how to become” a certain type of worker:

  1. How to become a real estate agent
  2. How to become a notary
  3. How to become a travel agent
  4. How to become a flight attendant
  5. How to become a pilot 

Finally, plenty of people with academic degrees seemed to be wondering how to apply them in the real world. The top degree and job-related “what to do” searches in 2023 were:

  1. What to do with a psychology degree
  2. What to do with a biology degree
  3. What to do with a business degree
  4. What to do with a criminal justice degree
  5. What to do with a communications degree

All search data mentioned were from Google users based only in the U.S.

