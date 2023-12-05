‘Remote jobs’ Google searches hit a record high, but the top 5 occupations might surprise you

If you googled “ remote jobs ” this year, you’re not alone. In August 2023, U.S.-based users entering that search hit an all-time high, Google Trends data reveals .

In fact, “remote jobs” searches spiked to then-highs at two specific times: in January 2023, right after the December 2022 holiday period, and again in August 2023, the final month of the summer vacation period.

Google also revealed other top job-related searches during 2023, specifically about “how to become” a certain type of worker:

How to become a real estate agent How to become a notary How to become a travel agent How to become a flight attendant How to become a pilot

Finally, plenty of people with academic degrees seemed to be wondering how to apply them in the real world. The top degree and job-related “what to do” searches in 2023 were: