OpenAI nearly blew up its $80 billion company. But was the issue its board was reportedly arguing over really the right one?

On Tuesday night, OpenAI announced that it had reached an agreement in principle for cofounder and recently ousted CEO Sam Altman to return to the company . As part of the arrangement, the $80 billion company will also have a new board composed of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo—the latter of whom is the sole holdover from the previous board. Former president Greg Brockman, who quit in protest of Altman’s firing, will also return to his old post.

That seemingly puts a lid on one of the wilder corporate dramas in Silicon Valley history: After the board got rid of Altman on Friday, the departed CEO (alongside Brockman) wound up agreeing to a new role heading up AI at Microsoft (which also owns a $13 billion stake in OpenAI). In response to the firing, 700-plus OpenAI employees (more than 95% of the company) threatened to quit unless Altman was reinstated and the board overturned. (Bizarrely, one of the signatories was cofounder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who was on the original board and supported Altman’s exit.) And now here we are, with Altman back at the helm of OpenAI and a seemingly more supportive board behind him.

The exact reasons behind OpenAI’s self-immolation this weekend still aren’t clear—even now that Altman is coming back. But they’re thought to revolve around a dispute between Altman and Sutskever about the future direction of the artificial intelligence startup. Altman has reportedly been criticized by some within OpenAI for trying to push the company’s development of AI tech too quickly. Specifically, there’s a push to achieve artificial general intelligence, or AGI, which refers to AI that can learn to accomplish any intellectual task that human beings can perform.

It’s worth noting that Sutskever leads OpenAI’s super-alignment team, which was created to stop AI from going rogue and ignoring human orders. And it’s perhaps telling that Altman’s replacement for around 36 hours was former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, a vocal advocate for cautious AI development. (Shear himself replaced Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, whose interim CEO label lasted an even shorter time.)