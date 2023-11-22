Sam Altman is back as OpenAI’s CEO

OpenAI also announced a new three-member board consisting of Bret Taylor, the former Facebook CEO, Twitter board president, and Salesforce co-CEO; former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers; and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo (who had served on the board previously).

The relationship with Microsoft, whose stock tumbled on the initial announcement of Altman’s firing and then rose again when it appeared he would work for the company directly, remains key for OpenAI and Altman. Though Microsoft does not currently hold a board seat despite its reported investment of more than $13 billion, The Verge is reporting that Taylor, Summers, and D’Angelo will vet a new, larger OpenAI board on which Microsoft is expected to have a seat.

In a post on X, Altman wrote about his decision and the company’s future with Microsoft and CEO Satya Nadella: “i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft.”