Microsoft’s relationship with OpenAI enters uncharted territory

That was Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last June, telling me the origin story of how his company came to strike an unorthodox deal with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to become the startup’s primary partner. We were chatting for a Fast Company’s cover story on Microsoft’s enviable position in AI: It was using OpenAI’s breakthroughs as the foundation for potentially transformative new features in products such as Word, Excel, Windows, Bing, GitHub, and Azure.

It was Nadella’s existing relationship with Altman that led him to ask Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott to visit OpenAI and check out its GPT large language model, well before even industry insiders were paying close attention. Scott was dazzled by what he saw. That led to Microsoft securing preferred access to GPT as part of its investment in the fledgling AI nonprofit, a reported total of $13 billion in cash and cloud-computing credits.

After the OpenAI board’s stunning ousting of Altman on Friday, Microsoft’s tight bond with the now former CEO is moot. At least for the moment, that is: As I was writing this piece, The Wall Street Journal’s Keach Hagey reported that OpenAI investors are attempting to orchestrate Altman’s return, a twist that should surprise nobody.