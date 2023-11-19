Microsoft’s relationship with OpenAI enters uncharted territory

“I’ve known Sam for a long time.”
That was Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last June, telling me the origin story of how his company came to strike an unorthodox deal with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to become the startup’s primary partner. We were chatting for a Fast Company’s cover story on Microsoft’s enviable position in AI: It was using OpenAI’s breakthroughs as the foundation for potentially transformative new features in products such as Word, Excel, Windows, Bing, GitHub, and Azure.
It was Nadella’s existing relationship with Altman that led him to ask Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott to visit OpenAI and check out its GPT large language model, well before even industry insiders were paying close attention. Scott was dazzled by what he saw. That led to Microsoft securing preferred access to GPT as part of its investment in the fledgling AI nonprofit, a reported total of $13 billion in cash and cloud-computing credits.
After the OpenAI board’s stunning ousting of Altman on Friday, Microsoft’s tight bond with the now former CEO is moot. At least for the moment, that is: As I was writing this piece, The Wall Street Journal’s Keach Hagey reported that OpenAI investors are attempting to orchestrate Altman’s return, a twist that should surprise nobody.
The prospect that Altman might be gone forever remains a momentous development, given that the Microsoft executives I spoke with for our cover story often used “OpenAI” and “Sam” almost interchangeably. Scott, for example, explained that back when much of the industry still doubted that a technology such as GPT could be transformative, “Sam and I believed differently.”
For now, Microsoft is understandably accentuating the positive, at least in its public comments about its work with OpenAI under its interim CEO Mira Murati. “We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team,” Nadella said in a statement on the Official Microsoft Blog.
Still, behind the scenes, Microsoft is surely gobsmacked by what just happened. Axios’s Ina Fried reported that it received word of Altman’s removal one minute before OpenAI issued a public announcement. According to an unnamed source cited by Semafor’s Reed Albergotti, Nadella believes the OpenAI board “has destabilized a key partner for the company,” a conclusion that’s closer to a statement of undeniable fact than mere opinion.