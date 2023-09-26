How Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott helped forge the company’s deal with OpenAI

Microsoft executive vice president of AI and chief technology officer Kevin Scott may have made the biggest deal in his company’s history—one that would propel Microsoft to the front of the pack in Big Tech’s AI arms race.
In 2019, Scott was asked by his boss, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, to check out a young research company called OpenAI, which previously had been relying on computing power credits from Microsoft’s Azure cloud to perform its work. When those credits ran out, OpenAI began looking around for another cloud provider. Fatefully, Nadella and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman found themselves at the same conference around then, and found some time to talk. Nadella came away intrigued enough to send Scott to take a closer look at OpenAI.
Scott says he was skeptical going in. OpenAI had developed GPT-1 and GPT-2, but the models had some obvious limitations. But he was soon impressed by how clearly Altman and company could see the future implications of their research. “It wasn’t just ungrounded hypothesizing about the future,” he says. ”Something was really happening.” OpenAI could already calculate the eye-popping performance levels that could be reached by scaling up the size of its models and the underlying compute power. Scott could see the potential functionality that such performance increases could enable in Microsoft products. “That’s where we got very deliberate and serious about trying to figure out how to do this partnership,” he says.
The challenge from there was figuring out exactly how the two companies would work together to manage “the scale of building all of this infrastructure and navigating all of the complexity of these two independent organizations with very different missions,” as Scott puts it. That task was made easier, says Scott, thanks to their shared commitment to AI. “We both believe that AI can be a powerful platform for building interesting applications and services and technologies on top of,” he says.
In July 2019, After about six months of negotiation, Microsoft and OpenAI came to an agreement. Microsoft made an initial $1 billion investment—and that turned out to be just the start. As the buzz over generative AI grew after the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022—and as Microsoft grew more excited about the potential for OpenAI’s language models to enhance its own products when it saw early versions of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model—Microsoft invested another $10 billion in OpenAI that reportedly gave it just shy of a 50% stake. Microsoft, in essence, bought the right to commercialize OpenAI’s research and models, and to use that technology to infuse its existing productivity and communications apps with conversational interfaces (“copilots”) and generative AI features. In return, OpenAI got unlimited access to the Azure cloud compute power it would need to take on increasingly ambitious research (and a boatload of money).
Already the deal is paying off. In a recent event in New York City, Microsoft announced that all of its enterprise productivity suite customers will soon have access to the AI copilot features. And generative AI will play a big part in the company’s forthcoming Windows 11 operating system. Microsoft is reinventing its products with generative AI, and in many ways Kevin Scott got that ball rolling.
This story is part of AI 20, our monthlong series of profiles spotlighting the most influential people building, designing, regulating, and litigating AI today.