5 ways Apple makes a ton of money, aside from the iPhone and Mac

Apple is the world’s first $3 trillion market value company , and it got there by generating tens of billions of dollars in revenue per quarter. Historically, that revenue has primarily come from hardware sales, but more recently the company’s coffers are being filled by non-hardware products, and thanks to DOJ’s ongoing antitrust trial against Google , we now know a lot more about the impressive non-hardware revenue Apple generates.

For the first 30 years of its existence, Apple was officially called Apple Computer, Inc. The name was appropriate because for those three decades, Apple earned nearly all its revenue from one type of product: computers. But when Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs took the stage at the Macworld Expo in January 2007 to introduce the iPhone, he also famously announced the company was dropping “Computer” from its name. The reason? “The Mac, iPod, Apple TV, and iPhone. Only one of those is a computer. So we’re changing the name,” Jobs said.

In the years since, the iPhone has become the main revenue driver for Apple, though the company still makes tens of billions per year on its other hardware products: the Mac, Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods. But that’s not to say the company hasn’t also embraced and excelled in non-hardware revenue streams: Indeed, Apple’s so-called Services division has also become a huge moneymaker.

In Apple’s Q4 2023, which just ended, the company made $22.3 billion in services and $67.1 billion in “products” (ie: hardware). In other words, nearly 25% of the money Apple made in the quarter didn’t come from hardware. And in all of Apple’s fiscal 2023, “services” accounted for $85.2 billion in revenue—the largest revenue category behind the iPhone, which generated $200 billion in sales. That means Apple’s services now generate 42.6% of what the company’s flagship iPhone generates on an annual basis.