“History is turned off”: What Google’s (deleted) chats mean for its antitrust battle with the DOJ

BY Alex Pasternacklong read

As part of the Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google, lawyers for the U.S. government have tried to draw attention to a giant black hole at the center of the trial: a “remarkable” number of deleted employee chat conversations apparently about issues relevant to its lawsuit and others.

“[A]lso can we change the setting of this group to history off,” CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an October 2021 chat to one of his lieutenants ahead of a “leaders circle” meeting. History off meant their conversation would be deleted from the servers after 24 hours. Nine seconds later, Pinchai apparently tried to delete his message. When asked later under oath about the attempted deletion, he answered, “I don’t recall.” Companies facing litigation are required to preserve and produce relevant communications, including emails and chats, and at the time Google was under investigation by dozens of attorneys general for potentially abusing its dominance to undermine competition. In November 2019, the company assured the government that it had started preserving the records of hundreds of Googlers—including the CEO—in advance of a potential antitrust lawsuit. As Google told a judge at the time, it “put a legal hold in place” which “suspends auto-deletion.” But somewhere on Google’s vast landscape of servers, the auto-deletion continued. “Off the record” chat meetings like Pinchai’s were erased every 24 hours, up until February 8, 2023, shortly before the DOJ filed a motion for sanctions. This was despite the fact, as DOJ attorneys wrote in their motion, “at every turn, Google reaffirmed that it was preserving and searching all potentially relevant written communications.”

As DOJ attorneys initially learned last October, thanks to a lawsuit over Google’s app store, Epic Games v. Google, the company’s “legal hold” was automatic for emails but not chats. Instead, Google simply sent reminders to employees to manually switch their chat history “on” when discussing legally-pertinent matters like Revenue Share Agreements, Mobile Application Distribution Agreements, and lucrative deals to be the default search engine engine on iPhones and in Firefox —all core areas of interest for the government. But for many Google employees, the “legal hold” reminders conflicted with a corporate custom and a default setting: Many employees keep their Google Chat history switched to “off.” The company’s “Communicate with Care” policy, disclosed in legal filings, trains employees “to have sensitive conversations over chat with history off.” And Google set “history off” as the default for most chats, including all one-on-one chats between two users; only threaded, named chats always had “history on.” In other kinds of group chats, only administrators can control the default setting, and whether the users can change the defaults.

After the deletions came to light, in October 2022, San Francisco District Judge James Donato ordered Google to search its backup files again, this time for phrases like “off the record” and “history off.” The logs Google subsequently turned over—more than 20,000 chats—show employees repeatedly talking about using auto-deletion when discussing certain topics. “Yes, history is intentionally turned off for all our war rooms,” Google’s principal for Trust & Safety told a colleague in one of the chats-about-the-chats, part of a batch included in March filings by plaintiffs in the Epic Games case and the DOJ. (You can read those filings and a sampling of chat conversations below.) In a chat dated 2022, about Google’s Revenue Sharing Agreements, a senior strategic partnerships manager suggested the conversation be on-the-record, given the “multiple legal holds” under which they were operating. The head of strategy for Android rejected that idea: “I talk about RSA related things all day and I don’t have history on for all my chats :).” When her colleague tried to turn on history, she stated: “Ok maybe I take you off this convo [:D]” and “Yes I do prefer history off.” The on-the-record conversation abruptly ended shortly thereafter.

“[W]ould it be too much to ask you to turn history off?,” another employee wrote in a chat about Mobile App Distribution Agreements, or MADAs, contracts that Google requires device manufacturers to enter into to license Google Mobile Services. “lots of sensitivity with legal these days :).” Another responded “can do,” and the chat ended. Here and elsewhere, the logs also show employees apparently trying, unsuccessfully, to also delete their “on the record” messages, but the chats survived in Google’s backups. In defending its auto-deletions, Google told the court that not saving all of those old chats would have been too burdensome, but it couldn’t prove that Google lawyers also argued that Chat was used primarily for nonbusiness, casual conversations, but the court found that the company does in fact use it to discuss “substantive business.”

Initially, Google had also claimed that it did not have the “ability to change default settings for individual custodians with respect to the chat history setting,” but evidence “plainly established that this representation was not truthful,” the judge wrote. In March he ruled that Google’s destruction warranted sanctions. Google, Judge Donato noted, is “a frequent and sophisticated litigation party,” but it “adopted a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy for keeping messages, at the expense of its preservation duties.” Judge Donato hasn’t yet decided how exactly to sanction the tech giant, saying he wants more time to understand what might have been lost, and that he “fully appreciates plaintiffs’ dilemma of trying to prove the contents of what Google has deleted.”

(On September 5, Google said it had reached a tentative settlement with consumers and dozens of state attorneys general in the lawsuit, but not with plaintiffs Epic Games and Match Group.) An internal communication tutorial describes the advantages and risks of an “off the record” Hangout chat In February, the DOJ also asked Judge Mehta to sanction Google over the deletions. In March, Google turned over approximately 20,000 chats that discussed going “off the record” to the DOJ, a portion of the batch it previously provided to the Epic Games plaintiffs. “The sheer volume of destroyed documents is remarkable,” the DOJ wrote. “By intentionally destroying employee chats and making repeated misleading disclosures to the United States, Google violated” federal rules on litigation. And by giving employees discretion about which chats to preserve, Google “abdicated its burden to individual custodians,” arguing this was tantamount to “systematically” destroying potential evidence.

Over the 10-week trial the government is expected to focus on questions about the contracts Google signed with companies like Apple and its ever-growing flywheel of data to show that the company illegally sought to maintain a monopoly. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who is presiding over the projected 10-week DOJ trial, has yet to rule on the sanctions motion. But the deletions, the government argues, are relevant to the case’s core questions. “The evidence will show they hid and destroyed documents because they knew they were violating the antitrust laws,” Justice Deptartment attorney Kenneth Dintzer said in his opening statement. “That’s what Google did.” A Google spokesperson did not respond to questions about the deletions nor specify if it was still deleting off the record chats for all employees. But in a statement to Fast Company, they said: “Our teams have conscientiously worked, for years, to respond to Plaintiffs’ discovery requests and we have produced over four million documents, including thousands of chats.”

Megan Gray, an attorney who helped investigate Google at the Federal Trade Commission and who has been attending the trial nearly every day, called Google’s deletions and misrepresentations “blatantly sanctionable.” “It perverts the entire legal system if you cannot presume compliance with basic record preservation,” she said. Apart from this trial, she cited a history of delays, refusals, executive memory lapses, and other cases of litigation misconduct by Google. But thus far, “the judge certainly does not have the level of complete and utter anger that he should have with Google’s lawyers for doing this.” The power of defaults Google’s deletions might look ironic, given the company’s business is storing a large bulk of the world’s data. Then again, one might argue (as the government does) that Google’s ability to evade legal discovery is precisely the kind of thing that helped enable its explosive growth and its dominance in data and more.

The bigger irony is that Google employees’ chat conversations had “history off” set as the default. That explanation dovetails neatly with part of the government’s own argument about Google’s anticompetitive behavior. Google, argues the DOJ, knows the power of defaults to influence user choice, and was able to maintain its monopoly partly because it weaponized that power, for instance by paying Apple billions a year to make Google the default search on Safari on iPhones. The placement was apparently crucial for Google, which the DOJ estimates controls 89% of the U.S. search market. At trial, it emerged that Apple once tried to divert a fraction of search data to its own search engine, in a possible prelude to competition; Google quickly nixed that. For the bulk of its 25-year history, Google has resisted the monopoly charge largely on what we could call the “free” premise. Google is “free,” even sometimes “open,” and by providing its sometimes invaluable services at no cost (and its Android phones at relatively low costs), the company says it helps consumers, and fosters competition by expanding the tech ecosystem for everyone. And, like Amazon and Meta, who are also under antitrust scrutiny, Google argues that users are “free” to switch to other services if they want to. Online, “competition is just a click away,” goes the old saying. People choose to use Google not because Google has sought to keep any real competitors out, but because it’s “the best,” argues Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs and chief legal officer.

DOJ attorneys (and others) challenge the “free” premise of Google and other Big Tech companies: “free” isn’t free, they says, and users aren’t free to switch with a click. (It does take more than a handful of clicks and swipes to un-default Google search on Android or iOS.) The government contends that by controlling so much of the market—in search, email, ads, video, through exclusive agreements and default settings—Google’s influence results in other, hidden costs, through privacy, competition, and choice. (It’s also true that plenty of people think that Google search isn’t as good as it used to be.) For Google, its grip over search meant even more user data, an ever-growing data advantage that helped Google build a fortress wall against further competition. (Google argues that it was its engineering expertise that gave it an advantage.) If Google is “the best” in search, says the DOJ, that’s because it has used its influence to keep potential competitors like Apple out of the arena: it’s the only company that has a chance. During his testimony last week, Gabe Weinberg, CEO of search engine DuckDuckGo, told the court about his company’s efforts to forge default deals like the kind Google had. “We ultimately decided after three years of trying this that it was a quixotic exercise because of [Google’s] contracts,” he said.

Seeing in the dark Among the evidence the DOJ has amassed are other Google documents like emails and presentations in which executives acknowledge that its vast scale is advantageous and its default deals are powerful. But in the absence of the deleted chats, the DOJ’s case invites us to consider some of Google’s deepest thinking only in outline—the way astronomers detect black holes, by looking for energy swirling around a dark singularity. In the chats that do remain, the chats-about-keeping-the-chats-secret, we can begin to make out a blurry picture of Google’s internal thoughts and fears, particularly around getting sued and talking “on the record.” “If anyone wants to hear horror stories of chat histories being used in depositions at Google . . . just ask me and I can speak generally,” a program manager told his colleagues in one chatroom, after an engineer asked about turning history off. “I used to read that stuff in preparation for litigation. It’s bad news :/.” The chat went silent. In another chatroom, a group product manager started a conversation by asking about “marketshare” for Android web browsers. A product manager quickly responded: “quick aside – do we want history on?” “NO,” an Android engineer shot back. “History is on,” said a senior product manager. “I suggest everyone leave the room and create a new one with history off. I am happy to punt everyone out.” Everyone then left the room. In another set of messages, an employee shared a link to an article about an investigation of Facebook. A Staff Privacy Engineer immediately warned: “Comment with care.” The Senior Director of Privacy, Safety and Security added: “I will go further: Dont editorialize/comment in this group chat because it is long-lived.” Google’s data black hole extended beyond chats. The DOJ said Google had spent years “intentionally mislabeling documents—to hide significant information from civil discovery.” Employees were instructed to copy attorneys on emails about sensitive topics, in an effort to keep those communications from being discovered. Initially, the company claimed 140,000 documents were protected under attorney-client privilege; eventually it would turn over 98,000 of those documents to the government. (Judge Mehta called the tactic “eyebrow-raising,” but declined to sanction Google for it.) Googlers were also advised to avoid the language of monopolists in their on the record communications—to “communicate with care.” We “have to be sensitive about antitrust considerations,” Google’s chief economist Hal Varian wrote in a memo in July 2003. “We should be careful about what we say in both public and private.”

“Words matter. Especially in antitrust law,” said another guidance to employees that was updated in 2019. “Courts and regulators often focus on the intent behind a decision, and then typically determine that intent based on email, notes, and Post-It’s. Exaggerations, sarcasm, and terms loaded with unintended legal meaning can create an issue, even where our intent was perfectly legitimate.” Employees should avoid the use of words, phrases, and, according to a 2011 training called “Antitrust Basics for Search Team,” “metaphors involving wars or sports, winning, or losing.” Especially risky were “barriers to entry,” “get ahead of competitors,” “cutting off their air supply” (a quip once used by Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, Bloomberg noted), “network effects,” and “lock up/lock in.” “We use the term ‘User Preference for Google Search’ and never the term market share,” said another training slide, reported by The Markup in 2020. Instead of “market,” employees could say “industry,” “space,” “area,” according to another presentation. Instead of “network effects,” Google suggested “valuable to users.” Instead of “barriers to entry,” try “challenges.”

“Alphabet gets sued a lot,” another guidance warned. “Assume every document will become public.” Google has also sought to keep a lid on the public record. Ahead of the DOJ trial, its lawyers—citing the harm of disclosing “commercially sensitive information”—prevented any public video or audio feed of the courtroom proceedings, and have since kept daily transcripts from being released to the public. Last week Google’s lawyers complained about the public’s access to trial exhibits that the DOJ had posted online, and after a chiding from the judge, the agency removed them. On Tuesday, Judge Mehta ruled that the exhibits can be posted online at the end of each day, acknowledging that “once it’s admitted into evidence, in fairness, it is a public document.”

Per Google’s request, most of last week’s proceedings, including testimony from key witnesses, was also in closed session, unavailable to the public, estimated Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonpartisan anti-monopoly advocacy group. Stoller, who has been attending or trying to attend the trial, compared it to the DOJ’s 1998 antitrust case against Microsoft—but with comparatively less media coverage. The “reporting and interest in this trial is minuscule compared to what we saw 25 years ago,” he said in a recent dispatch, titled “How to hide a $2 trillion antitrust trial.”

Gray, the former FTC attorney, said the judge had so far shown “unfortunate deference” to Google’s requests. “Their claims of confidentiality are particularly noxious, given Google’s blatant abuse of attorney-client designations and failure to comply with basic litigation requirements for record preservation,” she said. It isn’t not clear how or when Judge Mehta will decide on the DOJ’s pending motion to sanction Google, or how the chats, both deleted and discovered, will play into the 10-week trial.

The most innocent interpretation of the chat black hole is that Google employees knew the perils of talking “on the record.” And that isn’t proof that they knew they were engaging in monopolistic behavior—only that they knew their words could be construed that way. Rebecca Haw Allensworth, a professor of antitrust law at Vanderbilt Law School, said that because language is so easily manipulated, a company’s internal communications tend to carry limited weight in corporate litigation, and that proving intent is generally not part of establishing anticompetitive behavior. Still, she said Google’s chat deletions in this case are “intertwined” with the larger question of monopolization. “Because whatever the sanctions are going to be for [Google] for having failed to comply with the discovery rules of the preservation of evidence, I don’t think that they’ll be as costly to Google, likely, as preserving the really damning evidence within them. And the judge is going to know that,” she said.

“The fact that they did it is going to look bad for the judge when he goes to answer this core question of, Why did they pay Apple x billion dollars a year? Were they trying to preserve or protect their monopoly? Or were [the payments] for building a better product and getting it to consumers in the best possible way? And I think that intent is going to play a big role” in resolving that question. In that context, that they destroyed their chats “looks shady.” “But at the end of the day, it’s just not very powerful evidence,” she said, “because we don’t know what they said.” The chats about deleting chats What we can glean about those chats comes from what Google’s employees said in some of the thousands of “on the record” conversations. that were initially compiled for the Epic plaintiffs and turned over to the DOJ in March. Many of these chats had been later manually marked for deletion by employees in their respective chat rooms, but they survived in backup archives.