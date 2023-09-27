“History is turned off”: What Google’s (deleted) chats mean for its antitrust battle with the DOJ

As part of the Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google, lawyers for the U.S. government have tried to draw attention to a giant black hole at the center of the trial: a “remarkable” number of deleted employee chat conversations apparently about issues relevant to its lawsuit and others.
“[A]lso can we change the setting of this group to history off,” CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an October 2021 chat to one of his lieutenants ahead of a “leaders circle” meeting. History off meant their conversation would be deleted from the servers after 24 hours. Nine seconds later, Pinchai apparently tried to delete his message. When asked later under oath about the attempted deletion, he answered, “I don’t recall.”
Companies facing litigation are required to preserve and produce relevant communications, including emails and chats, and at the time Google was under investigation by dozens of attorneys general for potentially abusing its dominance to undermine competition. In November 2019, the company assured the government that it had started preserving the records of hundreds of Googlers—including the CEO—in advance of a potential antitrust lawsuit. As Google told a judge at the time, it “put a legal hold in place” which “suspends auto-deletion.”
But somewhere on Google’s vast landscape of servers, the auto-deletion continued. “Off the record” chat meetings like Pinchai’s were erased every 24 hours, up until February 8, 2023, shortly before the DOJ filed a motion for sanctions. This was despite the fact, as DOJ attorneys wrote in their motion, “at every turn, Google reaffirmed that it was preserving and searching all potentially relevant written communications.”
As DOJ attorneys initially learned last October, thanks to a lawsuit over Google’s app store, Epic Games v. Google, the company’s “legal hold” was automatic for emails but not chats. Instead, Google simply sent reminders to employees to manually switch their chat history “on” when discussing legally-pertinent matters like Revenue Share Agreements, Mobile Application Distribution Agreements, and lucrative deals to be the default search engine engine on iPhones and in Firefox —all core areas of interest for the government.
But for many Google employees, the “legal hold” reminders conflicted with a corporate custom and a default setting: Many employees keep their Google Chat history switched to “off.” The company’s “Communicate with Care” policy, disclosed in legal filings, trains employees “to have sensitive conversations over chat with history off.”
And Google set “history off” as the default for most chats, including all one-on-one chats between two users; only threaded, named chats always had “history on.” In other kinds of group chats, only administrators can control the default setting, and whether the users can change the defaults.
After the deletions came to light, in October 2022, San Francisco District Judge James Donato ordered Google to search its backup files again, this time for phrases like “off the record” and “history off.” The logs Google subsequently turned over—more than 20,000 chats—show employees repeatedly talking about using auto-deletion when discussing certain topics.
“Yes, history is intentionally turned off for all our war rooms,” Google’s principal for Trust & Safety told a colleague in one of the chats-about-the-chats, part of a batch included in March filings by plaintiffs in the Epic Games case and the DOJ. (You can read those filings and a sampling of chat conversations below.)
In a chat dated 2022, about Google’s Revenue Sharing Agreements, a senior strategic partnerships manager suggested the conversation be on-the-record, given the “multiple legal holds” under which they were operating. The head of strategy for Android rejected that idea: “I talk about RSA related things all day and I don’t have history on for all my chats :).” When her colleague tried to turn on history, she stated: “Ok maybe I take you off this convo [:D]” and “Yes I do prefer history off.” The on-the-record conversation abruptly ended shortly thereafter.
“[W]ould it be too much to ask you to turn history off?,” another employee wrote in a chat about Mobile App Distribution Agreements, or MADAs, contracts that Google requires device manufacturers to enter into to license Google Mobile Services. “lots of sensitivity with legal these days :).” Another responded “can do,” and the chat ended.
Here and elsewhere, the logs also show employees apparently trying, unsuccessfully, to also delete their “on the record” messages, but the chats survived in Google’s backups.
In defending its auto-deletions, Google told the court that not saving all of those old chats would have been too burdensome, but it couldn’t prove that Google lawyers also argued that Chat was used primarily for nonbusiness, casual conversations, but the court found that the company does in fact use it to discuss “substantive business.”
Initially, Google had also claimed that it did not have the “ability to change default settings for individual custodians with respect to the chat history setting,” but evidence “plainly established that this representation was not truthful,” the judge wrote. In March he ruled that Google’s destruction warranted sanctions.
Google, Judge Donato noted, is “a frequent and sophisticated litigation party,” but it “adopted a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy for keeping messages, at the expense of its preservation duties.”
Judge Donato hasn’t yet decided how exactly to sanction the tech giant, saying he wants more time to understand what might have been lost, and that he “fully appreciates plaintiffs’ dilemma of trying to prove the contents of what Google has deleted.”
(On September 5, Google said it had reached a tentative settlement with consumers and dozens of state attorneys general in the lawsuit, but not with plaintiffs Epic Games and Match Group.)
In February, the DOJ also asked Judge Mehta to sanction Google over the deletions. In March, Google turned over approximately 20,000 chats that discussed going “off the record” to the DOJ, a portion of the batch it previously provided to the Epic Games plaintiffs.
“The sheer volume of destroyed documents is remarkable,” the DOJ wrote. “By intentionally destroying employee chats and making repeated misleading disclosures to the United States, Google violated” federal rules on litigation. And by giving employees discretion about which chats to preserve, Google “abdicated its burden to individual custodians,” arguing this was tantamount to “systematically” destroying potential evidence.
Over the 10-week trial the government is expected to focus on questions about the contracts Google signed with companies like Apple and its ever-growing flywheel of data to show that the company illegally sought to maintain a monopoly. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who is presiding over the projected 10-week DOJ trial, has yet to rule on the sanctions motion. But the deletions, the government argues, are relevant to the case’s core questions.
“The evidence will show they hid and destroyed documents because they knew they were violating the antitrust laws,” Justice Deptartment attorney Kenneth Dintzer said in his opening statement. “That’s what Google did.”
A Google spokesperson did not respond to questions about the deletions nor specify if it was still deleting off the record chats for all employees. But in a statement to Fast Company, they said: “Our teams have conscientiously worked, for years, to respond to Plaintiffs’ discovery requests and we have produced over four million documents, including thousands of chats.”
Megan Gray, an attorney who helped investigate Google at the Federal Trade Commission and who has been attending the trial nearly every day, called Google’s deletions and misrepresentations “blatantly sanctionable.”
“It perverts the entire legal system if you cannot presume compliance with basic record preservation,” she said. Apart from this trial, she cited a history of delays, refusals, executive memory lapses, and other cases of litigation misconduct by Google. But thus far, “the judge certainly does not have the level of complete and utter anger that he should have with Google’s lawyers for doing this.”
The power of defaults
Google’s deletions might look ironic, given the company’s business is storing a large bulk of the world’s data. Then again, one might argue (as the government does) that Google’s ability to evade legal discovery is precisely the kind of thing that helped enable its explosive growth and its dominance in data and more.
The bigger irony is that Google employees’ chat conversations had “history off” set as the default. That explanation dovetails neatly with part of the government’s own argument about Google’s anticompetitive behavior.
Google, argues the DOJ, knows the power of defaults to influence user choice, and was able to maintain its monopoly partly because it weaponized that power, for instance by paying Apple billions a year to make Google the default search on Safari on iPhones. The placement was apparently crucial for Google, which the DOJ estimates controls 89% of the U.S. search market. At trial, it emerged that Apple once tried to divert a fraction of search data to its own search engine, in a possible prelude to competition; Google quickly nixed that.
For the bulk of its 25-year history, Google has resisted the monopoly charge largely on what we could call the “free” premise. Google is “free,” even sometimes “open,” and by providing its sometimes invaluable services at no cost (and its Android phones at relatively low costs), the company says it helps consumers, and fosters competition by expanding the tech ecosystem for everyone. And, like Amazon and Meta, who are also under antitrust scrutiny, Google argues that users are “free” to switch to other services if they want to. Online, “competition is just a click away,” goes the old saying. People choose to use Google not because Google has sought to keep any real competitors out, but because it’s “the best,” argues Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs and chief legal officer.
DOJ attorneys (and others) challenge the “free” premise of Google and other Big Tech companies: “free” isn’t free, they says, and users aren’t free to switch with a click. (It does take more than a handful of clicks and swipes to un-default Google search on Android or iOS.) The government contends that by controlling so much of the market—in search, email, ads, video, through exclusive agreements and default settings—Google’s influence results in other, hidden costs, through privacy, competition, and choice. (It’s also true that plenty of people think that Google search isn’t as good as it used to be.)
For Google, its grip over search meant even more user data, an ever-growing data advantage that helped Google build a fortress wall against further competition. (Google argues that it was its engineering expertise that gave it an advantage.) If Google is “the best” in search, says the DOJ, that’s because it has used its influence to keep potential competitors like Apple out of the arena: it’s the only company that has a chance.
During his testimony last week, Gabe Weinberg, CEO of search engine DuckDuckGo, told the court about his company’s efforts to forge default deals like the kind Google had. “We ultimately decided after three years of trying this that it was a quixotic exercise because of [Google’s] contracts,” he said.
Seeing in the dark
Among the evidence the DOJ has amassed are other Google documents like emails and presentations in which executives acknowledge that its vast scale is advantageous and its default deals are powerful. But in the absence of the deleted chats, the DOJ’s case invites us to consider some of Google’s deepest thinking only in outline—the way astronomers detect black holes, by looking for energy swirling around a dark singularity. In the chats that do remain, the chats-about-keeping-the-chats-secret, we can begin to make out a blurry picture of Google’s internal thoughts and fears, particularly around getting sued and talking “on the record.”
- “If anyone wants to hear horror stories of chat histories being used in depositions at Google . . . just ask me and I can speak generally,” a program manager told his colleagues in one chatroom, after an engineer asked about turning history off. “I used to read that stuff in preparation for litigation. It’s bad news :/.” The chat went silent.
- In another chatroom, a group product manager started a conversation by asking about “marketshare” for Android web browsers. A product manager quickly responded: “quick aside – do we want history on?” “NO,” an Android engineer shot back. “History is on,” said a senior product manager. “I suggest everyone leave the room and create a new one with history off. I am happy to punt everyone out.” Everyone then left the room.
- In another set of messages, an employee shared a link to an article about an investigation of Facebook. A Staff Privacy Engineer immediately warned: “Comment with care.” The Senior Director of Privacy, Safety and Security added: “I will go further: Dont editorialize/comment in this group chat because it is long-lived.”
Google’s data black hole extended beyond chats. The DOJ said Google had spent years “intentionally mislabeling documents—to hide significant information from civil discovery.” Employees were instructed to copy attorneys on emails about sensitive topics, in an effort to keep those communications from being discovered. Initially, the company claimed 140,000 documents were protected under attorney-client privilege; eventually it would turn over 98,000 of those documents to the government. (Judge Mehta called the tactic “eyebrow-raising,” but declined to sanction Google for it.)
Googlers were also advised to avoid the language of monopolists in their on the record communications—to “communicate with care.” We “have to be sensitive about antitrust considerations,” Google’s chief economist Hal Varian wrote in a memo in July 2003. “We should be careful about what we say in both public and private.”
“Words matter. Especially in antitrust law,” said another guidance to employees that was updated in 2019. “Courts and regulators often focus on the intent behind a decision, and then typically determine that intent based on email, notes, and Post-It’s. Exaggerations, sarcasm, and terms loaded with unintended legal meaning can create an issue, even where our intent was perfectly legitimate.”
Employees should avoid the use of words, phrases, and, according to a 2011 training called “Antitrust Basics for Search Team,” “metaphors involving wars or sports, winning, or losing.” Especially risky were “barriers to entry,” “get ahead of competitors,” “cutting off their air supply” (a quip once used by Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, Bloomberg noted), “network effects,” and “lock up/lock in.”
“We use the term ‘User Preference for Google Search’ and never the term market share,” said another training slide, reported by The Markup in 2020. Instead of “market,” employees could say “industry,” “space,” “area,” according to another presentation. Instead of “network effects,” Google suggested “valuable to users.” Instead of “barriers to entry,” try “challenges.”
“Alphabet gets sued a lot,” another guidance warned. “Assume every document will become public.”
Google has also sought to keep a lid on the public record. Ahead of the DOJ trial, its lawyers—citing the harm of disclosing “commercially sensitive information”—prevented any public video or audio feed of the courtroom proceedings, and have since kept daily transcripts from being released to the public. Last week Google’s lawyers complained about the public’s access to trial exhibits that the DOJ had posted online, and after a chiding from the judge, the agency removed them.
On Tuesday, Judge Mehta ruled that the exhibits can be posted online at the end of each day, acknowledging that “once it’s admitted into evidence, in fairness, it is a public document.”
Per Google’s request, most of last week’s proceedings, including testimony from key witnesses, was also in closed session, unavailable to the public, estimated Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonpartisan anti-monopoly advocacy group.
Stoller, who has been attending or trying to attend the trial, compared it to the DOJ’s 1998 antitrust case against Microsoft—but with comparatively less media coverage.
The “reporting and interest in this trial is minuscule compared to what we saw 25 years ago,” he said in a recent dispatch, titled “How to hide a $2 trillion antitrust trial.”
Gray, the former FTC attorney, said the judge had so far shown “unfortunate deference” to Google’s requests.
“Their claims of confidentiality are particularly noxious, given Google’s blatant abuse of attorney-client designations and failure to comply with basic litigation requirements for record preservation,” she said.
It isn’t not clear how or when Judge Mehta will decide on the DOJ’s pending motion to sanction Google, or how the chats, both deleted and discovered, will play into the 10-week trial.
The most innocent interpretation of the chat black hole is that Google employees knew the perils of talking “on the record.” And that isn’t proof that they knew they were engaging in monopolistic behavior—only that they knew their words could be construed that way.
Rebecca Haw Allensworth, a professor of antitrust law at Vanderbilt Law School, said that because language is so easily manipulated, a company’s internal communications tend to carry limited weight in corporate litigation, and that proving intent is generally not part of establishing anticompetitive behavior.
Still, she said Google’s chat deletions in this case are “intertwined” with the larger question of monopolization. “Because whatever the sanctions are going to be for [Google] for having failed to comply with the discovery rules of the preservation of evidence, I don’t think that they’ll be as costly to Google, likely, as preserving the really damning evidence within them. And the judge is going to know that,” she said.
“The fact that they did it is going to look bad for the judge when he goes to answer this core question of, Why did they pay Apple x billion dollars a year? Were they trying to preserve or protect their monopoly? Or were [the payments] for building a better product and getting it to consumers in the best possible way? And I think that intent is going to play a big role” in resolving that question. In that context, that they destroyed their chats “looks shady.”
“But at the end of the day, it’s just not very powerful evidence,” she said, “because we don’t know what they said.”
The chats about deleting chats
What we can glean about those chats comes from what Google’s employees said in some of the thousands of “on the record” conversations. that were initially compiled for the Epic plaintiffs and turned over to the DOJ in March. Many of these chats had been later manually marked for deletion by employees in their respective chat rooms, but they survived in backup archives.
A fraction of the conversations—about things like the value of Google Photos, revenue share agreements, and “off the record” chats—appear below. DOJ lawyers are still reviewing the chats, some of which were included in March filings by lawyers in the DOJ and Epic Games cases; these are also embedded below.
— Wed 8/19/2020 7:08:48 PM (UTC)
[Senior Staff Software Engineer] @google.com
hey all, wanted to test the waters: there has been some conversation about turning off history for this channel (which means 24 hour message expiry); curious in case there are strong feelings either way. Also, feel free to ping me out of band if that’s more comfortable.
[Software Engineer] @google.com
what’s the motivation for that change?
[Developer Relations Engineer] @google.com
Too much stuff happens here over the course of days that I come back to. If this goes to 24 for expiry I’d want to push some hard social rules for taking conversations to email.
[Senior Staff Software Engineer] @google.com
@[Software engineer] you know how it goes; managers get skittish
[Senior Software Engineer] @google.com
I’m fairly against changing the history settings for this channel. I continually reference links and posts much farther up the chain > 24 hours after they were posted, and it would be a real shame to me, if that were not possible anymore.
[Senior Staff Software Engineer] @google.com
thanks
[Senior software engineer] @google.com
That aside, I think for transparency reasons alone it would make sense to keep the current setting
[Software Engineer 2] @google.com
There’s an 18-month retention policy on chat content, similar to mail: https://sites.google.com/corp/google.com/how-to-chat-at-google/chat-retention
[Senior software engineer] @google.com
sorry, i’m not sure what you’re saying by that
[Senior Staff Software Engineer] @google.com
that we already expire after 18 months (similar to email)
[Software engineer 2] @google.com
If that helps Alex’s manager be less skittish.
[Senior software engineer] @google.com
Right, I didn’t expect history to be kept forever. But 18 months still provides greater transparency then == 24 h
[Senior software engineer] @google.com
Ah, I see. Makes sense!
[Software engineer 2] @google.com
It’s a middle ground between forever and 24h.
[Software engineer 2] @google.com
It’s easy to get carried away in chat and communicate with less care than you might with email.
[Senior Staff Software Engineer] @google.com
@[Software engineer 2]: I make all managers skittish
…
[Senior software engineer] @google.com
I can understand the value in moving to 24 hour expiry, so am OK with it if others are. But my personal preference would be to take the risk. Eg. I oftn don’t get a chance to check on a thread for days at a time. Not that I’ve been able to be that active here lately anyway, but it would definitely make it harder for pointy haired folks like me who maybe get one day a week that isn’t wall-to-wall meetings :|….
[Web platform software engineer] @google com
But maybe that’s a feature not a bug 😉 ….
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
24 hours means that all conversations will be lost over weekends.
[Software engineer 3] @google.com
Yes. Given our distributed nature, a 24 hr expiry would mean I would miss most of what goes on here.
[Senior Staff Software Engineer] @ google.com
I’d love 7 day or something if we have to go shorter than default retention
[Web platform software engineer] @google.com
Yeah if we have to reduce it, 7 day could be OK.
[Software engineer 4] @google.com
I suppose a 24h policy might enable more transparency, by allowing some conversations that currently happen elsewhere to instead happen here and reach a wider audience. But I think that’s actually an argument for a second room.
[Software engineer 3] @google.com
I would hope we’re not avoiding conversations here just because of the history.
[Software engineer 5] @google.com
+1 on not clamping it to 24 hours. I don’t participate much, but I lurk quite a bit and at times catch up on things that have been multiple days old.
[Software engineer] @google.com
same here. I check in once in a while and a 24H clamp would mean I’d miss conversation (or worse, see the later half of interesting conversations with no context)
[Software engineer] @google.com
But maybe we can ail commit to not talk about things we shouldn’t be talking about here, and move to shorter lived channels for sensitive stuff
[Software engineer 5] @google.com
We will also be missing context on threads such as the recent Mozilla discussion
[Software engineer 5] @google.com
I just move to VC for more sensitive things
[Software engineer 6] @google.com
I’d prefer a longer than 24 hr window. Otherwise might just have to write an extension that archives the group …. Agree around 7 days would be good..
[Software engineer 7] @google.com
If this moved to 24hr, I doubt I would read it much anymore. 7 days would be ok if that were an option.
[Staff software engineer] @google
7 days seems like the minimum acceptable expiry. I still don’t like the idea of ever voluntarily destroying records.
(Acknowledging that my side lost that argument to lawyers years ago.)
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
However, there are arguments like https://medium.com/counter-intuition/the-hidden-side-of-using-slack-2443d9b66f8a
against large chats entirely.
[Senior software engineering manager] @google.com
I, for one, at least always skim the threads even when I return from a vacation >7 days. Too much interesting things happening here.
[Software engineer 8] @google.com
FWIW, dynamite only supports 24 hours and the admin configured default expiry (currently 18 months) which applies to the whole google.com org. Adding a new level of expiry would be a feature request.
— Mon 3/1/2021 3:23:54 AM (UTC)
[Senior Staff Engineering Manager] @google.com
BTW: I didn’t realize this was a restriction until I created this threaded dynamite room and added everyone to it, but…
“Threaded rooms do not have a history setting. In other words, History is default on and users can not turn off. We request users to create “flat rooms” i.e., do not select “use threaded replies” while creating a room to have history toggle functionality.”
So, if we want to go back to the history off old way of doing things, I’ll need to recreate this one more time without threads… which I’m “happy” to do… ….
That said, what do we value more — threads? or 24 hour history?
[They take a poll]
[Software Engineer] @google.com
My way is better
[A 2nd Software Engineer] @google.com
lol
…
[YouTube Gaming Product Partnerships employee] @google.com
Dislike threads.
[A 3rd Software Engineer] @google.com
Love threads
[A 4th Software Engineer] @google.com
I prefer not to be deposed for the contents of kappa chat
[YouTube Gaming Product Partnerships employee] @google.com
Yup
[YouTube Gaming Product Partnerships employee] @google.com
It needs to be history off
[Head of Engineering, YouTube Gaming] @google.com
🙁
— Fri 1/8/2021 4:31:17 (UTC)
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
Friday afternoon discussion starter: what would you say is the strategic benefit of Google photos?
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
have been seeing discussion about its value for ML; for driving loyalty to Android (although you can still get Google Photos on iOS); as well as intrinsic engagement (although i don’t think we monetise Photos in any meaningful way?)
[Product manager] @google.com
should we have history off for this?
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
i can’t decide!
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
is it any different to discussing why Nvidia is buying ARM?
[Product manager] @google.com
Well I think our chats about google products are more likely to come up in court :-D….
[Group product manager] @google.com
Right now it doesn’t _feel_ risky. But just communicate with care.
[Group product manager] @google.com
Interested why you’re wondering Lauren.
[Group product manager] @google.com
My rank speculation is for two or three main reasons:
1. Photos _are_ social. With sharing, liking, and commenting it is actually the closest thing we have to a successful social product.
2. I think that there is a strong argument for a set of core services that “complete” an out-of-the-box OS offer. Email, messaging, browser, camera + photos with sync etc.
3. Photos are a wealth of personally-driven “information”. So it’s pretty core to the mission.
[Group product manager] @google.com
(also very interested if the storage subscription becomes a long-term commercial success too)
[2nd Product Manager] @google.com
What Tom shared, plus Search is moving to the real-world > Photos/Lens > AR (next platform)
[Product manager] @google.com
Photos are one of the most important mobile use cases. Google having it’s own cross-platform photos platform makes it a lot easier for users to migrate between platforms.
[Product manager] @google.com
In the same way we have cross platform contacts, browser, etc.
[Product manager] @google.com
And we’re trying to provide a competitive cross platform messaging experience with RCS.
[Product manager] @google.com
So I would put:
1. Core platform feature that Android has to have
2. Enables easier migration pathway from iOS
3. Hedge for future social / ML / AR / personal use cases
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
Interested because it’s a 1bn user product that we don’t directly monetise today (AFAIK – I don’t think albums /printing is significant though storage is more so)
[Product manager] @google.com
It doesn’t have the engagement that YouTube does for ads monetization either
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
I agree it’s a must have core feature but Play has other core apps that we haven’t polished to anything like the degree of photos eg. Books
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
So I think a lot of the rationale sits with the other points made above
[Senior Project Manager, Google Play Console] @google.com
A lot of it is ads – when we compete against FBs identity graph, the more users we have using Google products extends our reach of users who have Google Accounts, and therefore increases the # of users we can show ads to with personalized targeting.
This was especially important 6-7 years ago, when FB could brag that they had a single identity for a users across devices (since you likely logged into FB on your mobile device AND your laptop). Back then,, use of GAIA for user targeting wasn’t consolidated. It was different depending on the Google product you used.
On Android obviously this isn’t strictly necessary, but as noted, having Photos makes Android more attractive.
[Senior Project Manager, Google Play Console] @google.com
@[A Senior Director, Engineering & PM] was likely on the other side of this – selling hard to advertisers that FB’s cross-device identity graph was way better than Google’s.
[Product manager] @google.com
Good point Steve regarding the benefit of increasing GAIA penetration for ads
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
Thanks all for sharing your ideas. A few things I hadn’t thought of – I knew this group would have some thoughtful answers
[Group product manager] @google.com
FYI – we are directly monetising as for a normal consumer, subscribing to photos storage is probably the only “space” sub that makes sense.
[Group product manager] @google.com
That’s already normalised by Apple (and Flickr before it)
[Group product manager] @google.com
I wonder if that’s more about covering it’s own costs somewhat, vs. a strategic bet.
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
Y but i imagine % Photos users with Storage sub penetration is still very low
[Senior Project Manager, Google Play Console] @google.com
I don’t know, I think people really struggle with photos capacity
[Senior Project Manager, Google Play Console] @google.com
I don’t have any data though
[Group product manager] @google.com
Although the now defunct “free unlimited photo storage” was a major selling point for pixels 1-3 (backing up Dan’s point about major mobile use-case)
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
True. I wonder if it’s still higher than those for Drive
[Product manager] @google.com
I’d imagine they’re only trying to cover costs, but also useful to get the payment details, and having a sub relationship has got to increase retention.
[Product manager] @google.com
There were interesting Hiroshi level conversations when I was working on Android Backup and Drive.
[Group product manager] @google.com
For sure!
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
@[Group product manager] yes part of what got my noodling on this was the recent change to costs policy
[Product manager] @google.com
(conversations that I don’t want to talk about on here; but can share on VC some time)
[Group product manager] @google.com
Wise
[Group product manager] @google.com
(adds to my Dan 121 Todo list)
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google.com
As well as retention, I’m sure it also helps upsell – lower friction once you already have a sub relationship with a user
The question is what we’d upsell to…other than more storage, our other upsells are a bit of a leap from photos today (music, gaming etc)
[Product manager] @google.com
I think the plan is for Google One to include the other services at some point
[Product manager] @google.com
I could imagine it including hardware
[Product manager] @google.com
(it’s under Rick’s Hardware org)
[Workplace Programs Design Partner] @google
Interesting. And if you care about photos then you care about camera so I could imagine something there
[Senior Director, Engineering & PM] @google.com
Great conversion. I think you’ve covered the strongest rationale (key mobile use case for Android/ecosystem, GAIA driver). It’s often tough to directly quantify this indirect value at such scale, so at a certain point cost management of the strategy becomes inevitable.
[Group product manager] @google.com
To Dan’s point, Google One is the upsell atm
[Group product manager] @google.com
My … uncharitable … assessment is that Google’s org culture is stopping us from getting as competing as apple+ and Amazon prime
[Group product manager] @google.com
We have all the pieces (YT premium, music, news, play pass, hardware) and a few unique props (drive, stadia).
[Group product manager] @google.com
But aligning all the products within a unified subs offer if very top-down.
[Senior Director, Engineering & PM] @google.com
Google One will require some real top down vision and force of will to make work
[Group product manager] @google.com
For sure
— Wed 11/9/2022 8:44:43 PM (UTC)
[Platform & Ecosystem Strategy Manager] @google.com
Hey, turned on history if it’s okay w/ you. More RSA [Revenue Sharing Agreements] Qs for you when you have a chance:
1) What’s the diff bt a wavier and an amendment? Assuming functionally they are the same but a waiver is OEM initiated and an amendment means Google initiates the change to specify that an app is no longer required for future activations?
2) Are there some RSA Tier | devices with Dialer preloaded, despite it not being a requirement? Is there a good analyst to work with to get data on how many devices are in each commercial agreement bucket (RSA Tier 1, 2, 3 and GMS-E)?
[Head of Platforms & Ecosystems Strategy (Android)] @google.com
Hi Tim, if OK, can I ask you to turn off history 🙂
[Platform & Ecosystem Strategy Manager] @google.com
sure, I understand just feeling forgetful
— Tue 8/2/2022 2:37:07 (UTC)
[Platforms – Director and Global Head of Product Growth] @google.com
Is there no way to turn history off for these spaces?
[Head of Android Korea, OEM Business and Growth] @google.com
i think you can do that
[Head of Android Korea, OEM Business and Growth] @google.com
because you are the space owner
[Head of Android Korea, OEM Business and Growth] @google.com
if not maybe we can create a new space. This may be the legacy chat room. If you create a new one, you can set the history off.
[Platforms – Director and Global Head of Product Growth] @google.com
i don’t even see the option as an administrator
[Head of Android Korea, OEM Business and Growth] @google.com
ah really
[Platforms – Director and Global Head of Product Growth] @google.com
I’ll deprecate this group so we can use the other
— Wed 7/14/2021 9:07:00 PM (UTC)
[Recruiting manager, software engineering] google.com
should we turn history off?
[Software Engineer, Android Security] @google.com
@[New software engineer] Welcome also to the Platform Chat!
I’m sure there’s a perfectly good explanation for the name of the chat room, but as you can see, this one has history on.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
The people in ZUR were missing out on Friday conversations.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
so we turned history on.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
Historically (ha) we have history off so that we can speak (more) freely.
[Software engineer, Android Security] google.com
Huh, room names have a pretty short word limit.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
old good hangouts > new bad chat
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
although new bad chat has some nice features.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
threads, for example
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
but lacks easter eggs.
[Software engineer, Android Privacy] google.com
you say “nice features” then mention threads as an example…
[Software engineer, Android Security] @google.com
Linear non-nested threads…
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
You don’t like them?
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
Yeah, okay.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
“topics, more or less” would be a better description.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
even the new google groups (g/) took away threading
[Software engineer, Android Platform Security] @google.com
But disorganized because you have to keep randomly scrolling up through conversations to see older ones.
[Software engineer, Android privacy] @google.com
* This, so much this
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
yes, but if I ask a question (in a more work-oriented room), I can see the more relevant replies in one chunk.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
not interspersed with all the other questions.
[Software engineer, Android privacy] @google.com
“even the new google groups (g/) took away threading’
[Software engineer, Android Platform Security] @google.com
Yeah, it’s just hard to go back for older things (or follow two threads at once).
[Software engineer, Android privacy] @google.com
Also on mobile I’ve no idea what is going on
[Software engineer, Android Platform Security] @google.com
That’s true for me generally on mobile.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
same
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
Does this guy work at Google now?
[image]
[Senior staff software engineer] @google.com
My biggest annoyance with threaded chat is that it contracts the history, and if you click the expander button for context, it expands only *part* of the thread, and chooses the most recent part.
[Senior staff software engineer] @google.com
99% of the time when I press that button it is “I have missed this thread and want to read it from the beginning to understand what’s goin gon”
[Software engineer, Android Platform Security] @google.com
Sometimes it seems to expand the most recent part and sometimes the oldest part? I don’t quite understand it…
[Software engineer, Android Platform Security] @google.com
Also whenever I scroll through to read a conversation the mouse keeps accidentally hovering over a name and popping up the little dialog about that person, which is very distracting.
[Software engineer, Android privacy] @google.com
Oh. I rather like the feature about hovering over a name and seeing info.
[Software engineer, Android Platform Security] @google.com
Yes, that’s convenient, but not when it pops up all the time when you’re trying to read through lots of text.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
It’s never done that for me. Must be you.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
“you’re holding it wrong”
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
😐
[Software engineer, Android Platform Security] @google.com
I’d believe that.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
Are you left-handed?
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
I keep the mouse on the RHS of the window when scrolling.
[Staff software engineer] @google.com
I also use the mouse wheel, not the scrollbar.
[Software engineer, Android Platform Security] @google.com
Yeah, I try to keep the mouse in a harmless place like the edge of the window…
— Fri 7/16/2021 10:56:54 PM (UTC)
[Play Operations Lead Project Manager] @google.com
Updated room membership.
[Play Operations Lead Project Manager] @google.com
Welcome Manolis to PMO Leads group!
[Head, Google Play Programs and Market Comms] @google.com
Welcome and good luck with the journey ahead
[Software Engineer] google.com
oh… i like this chat. Looks important
[Director, Trust & Safety] @google.com
oh yeah – this is the nursery of Important
[Play Operations Lead Project Manager] @google.com
Reminder too, for Manolis. Since history is turned on, be mindful of putting anything discoverable here
[Software engineer 2] @google.com
Welcome, Manolis!
[Head of program management] @google.com
welcome!
[Head of program management] @google.com
should we turn history off?
Below, March filings in the Epic Games and DOJ cases on Google’s auto-deletions, including examples of employee chat messages.