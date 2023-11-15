What if Rumble users actually lean Democrat? That’s what its CEO claims

Video-streaming platform Rumble is famously the site that Russell Brand fled to after being demonetized by YouTube in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment. It’s meanwhile been profiled by the New York Times as “the right’s go-to video site.”
And last year, when Pew Research released a massive dive into alt social media, it listed off some “affiliated prominent accounts” that had broken through. Among Rumble’s prominent accounts were Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr., who’d just signed a seven-figure deal for his exclusive Rumble podcast, along with conservative entities like the Heritage Foundation and PragerU.
This might make new assertions by Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski surprising: According to him, 21.8% of Rumble users identify as Republican, while 28.9% describe themselves as independent, and 35.5% say they’re Democrats.
Rumble was launched by Pavlovksi, a Canadian entrepreneur, in 2013 as a YouTube alternative for small content creators. Claiming that it is “immune to cancel culture,” Rumble argues that it endeavors to “restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.”
Pavlovksi takes umbrage when critics call the Rumble platform a haven for far-right content creators. But as conservatives accused Silicon Valley of censorship, Rumble also began to reposition itself as part of a “major play against Big Tech.” Since 2021, it has counted conservative billionaire Peter Thiel and Republican Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as large backers. Former Fox News presenter Dan Bongino is one, too.
Rumble also provides video-hosting services for Donald Trump’s Truth Social, and it recently added Elon Musk pal David Sacks as a board member, after acquiring Sacks’s podcasting startup Callin and Locals, another subscription-based video app that Sacks had backed.
Rumbling along in the markets
Rumble was valued at over $2 billion after it went public in September 2022 via a SPAC merger. In recent months, though, the company has struggled, with growth flatlining and big-name creators failing to get traction. A Rolling Stone report last January noted that conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, among Rumble’s earliest converts, was now routinely drawing view counts in the low hundreds. Shares of Rumble Inc. are down roughly 20% since the beginning of the year, although they are up 6% on Wednesday after some positive earnings news.