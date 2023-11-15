What if Rumble users actually lean Democrat? That’s what its CEO claims

Video-streaming platform Rumble is famously the site that Russell Brand fled to after being demonetized by YouTube in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment. It’s meanwhile been profiled by the New York Times as “the right’s go-to video site.”

And last year, when Pew Research released a massive dive into alt social media, it listed off some “affiliated prominent accounts” that had broken through. Among Rumble’s prominent accounts were Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr., who’d just signed a seven-figure deal for his exclusive Rumble podcast, along with conservative entities like the Heritage Foundation and PragerU.

This might make new assertions by Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski surprising: According to him, 21.8% of Rumble users identify as Republican, while 28.9% describe themselves as independent, and 35.5% say they’re Democrats.

Rumble was launched by Pavlovksi, a Canadian entrepreneur, in 2013 as a YouTube alternative for small content creators. Claiming that it is “immune to cancel culture,” Rumble argues that it endeavors to “restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.”