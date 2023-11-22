How Apple walks the tightrope between being open and closed

Before the Chromebook’s “Everything” key, the PC’s Windows key, and even the Mac’s cloverleaf-like “Command” key, the Apple II keyboard’s space bar was flanked by two modifier keys bearing Apple’s iconic logomark. On the left sat a black silhouette of the apple known “Closed Apple,” and on the right, a hollow outline called “Open Apple.”
In the decades since the Apple II’s heyday, the dichotomy of these two logomarks has taken on symbolic significance—not primarily in the “open source” versus “closed source” software sense, but more broadly in how Apple’s products play well with those created elsewhere. Even at the nadir of the Mac’s market share in the late 1990s, Apple’s support could provide a powerful halo effect on connectivity-related standards, such as USB and Wi-Fi. And when Apple moved on from a technology, it helped drive the abandonment of one-time mainstays like floppy drives and dial-up modems.
Now, with the immense popularity of the iPhone (particularly in the U.S.), Apple’s technology adoption decisions have carried huge weight for standards such as NFC, Qi, and Matter, while the company’s decisions to go its own way with technologies like Lightning, AirDrop, and iMessage has caused headaches for those outside its ecosystem.
Cracking open a closed door
In the Mac’s early days, just about everything about it was closed and proprietary, though it sometimes offered advantages over the PC’s approach. For example, even when PCs came around to adopting the same 3.5-inch floppy disks that the Mac introduced to the market, the Mac still couldn’t read them, since its incompatible formatting scheme allowed for more data on the same disks. To this day, the Mac can’t write to volumes formatted with NTFS, the prevailing file system for Windows hard drives, without third-party software. Early Macs also used different and often proprietary standards for keyboards and mice (ADB), hard drives (SCSI), networking (LocalTalk/AppleTalk), and internal expansion cards (NuBus).
Over time, though, Apple adopted standards that were more prevalent in the PC world. The original 1998 iMac began Apple’s long, twisting history with USB as the company used the then-new technology to ditch floppy drives, ADB ports, and SCSI in a single blow. Apple anlso integrated industry-standard TCP/IP networking used to connect to the internet and wound down support for its own AppleTalk networking. It supported PCI and PCIe expansion cards in its highest-end desktops. And it was one of the first to offer Wi-Fi in its laptops, although Intel soon helped popularize the technology broadly in the Windows world. When Macs shifted to the Intel processors also used by PCs, Apple’s Boot Camp software enabled installing Windows directly onto Mac hardware, creating a dual-boot setup. (Running Windows locally on an Apple silicon-based Mac requires third-party virtualization software such as Parallels Desktop.)
Apple also increasingly shared more technologies that it had developed. On the software side, these included the open source WebKit HTML rendering engine and Swift programming language. Apple.com now lists nine open source software projects that the company leads and anther nine that it contributes to. On the hardware side, the company contributed its work on FireWire/IEEE 1394 protocol and its successor Thunderbolt to open standards.
Sharing power
As evidenced by its most recent iPhone introduction, Apple is in some ways more open (again, in the interoperability sense) than ever, particularly when it comes to hardware and networking. Beyond its active role in standards organizations for essential technologies, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the iPhone 15’s retiring of the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C brings the popular standard to Apple’s three main computing platforms—iPhone, iPad, and Mac—and enables faster and simpler connections among them. Apple contributed its MagSafe technology, used on iPhones for a range of differentiating accessories, to the Wireless Power Consortium, which is responsible for the Qi wireless charging standard. It’s been incorporated into the Qi2 standard, which is set to show up in non-Apple devices in the coming months.