How Apple walks the tightrope between being open and closed

Before the Chromebook’s “Everything” key, the PC’s Windows key, and even the Mac’s cloverleaf-like “Command” key, the Apple II keyboard’s space bar was flanked by two modifier keys bearing Apple’s iconic logomark . On the left sat a black silhouette of the apple known “Closed Apple,” and on the right, a hollow outline called “Open Apple.”

In the decades since the Apple II’s heyday, the dichotomy of these two logomarks has taken on symbolic significance—not primarily in the “open source” versus “closed source” software sense, but more broadly in how Apple’s products play well with those created elsewhere. Even at the nadir of the Mac’s market share in the late 1990s, Apple’s support could provide a powerful halo effect on connectivity-related standards, such as USB and Wi-Fi. And when Apple moved on from a technology, it helped drive the abandonment of one-time mainstays like floppy drives and dial-up modems.

Now, with the immense popularity of the iPhone (particularly in the U.S.), Apple’s technology adoption decisions have carried huge weight for standards such as NFC, Qi, and Matter, while the company’s decisions to go its own way with technologies like Lightning, AirDrop, and iMessage has caused headaches for those outside its ecosystem.

Cracking open a closed door

In the Mac’s early days, just about everything about it was closed and proprietary, though it sometimes offered advantages over the PC’s approach. For example, even when PCs came around to adopting the same 3.5-inch floppy disks that the Mac introduced to the market, the Mac still couldn’t read them, since its incompatible formatting scheme allowed for more data on the same disks. To this day, the Mac can’t write to volumes formatted with NTFS, the prevailing file system for Windows hard drives, without third-party software. Early Macs also used different and often proprietary standards for keyboards and mice (ADB), hard drives (SCSI), networking (LocalTalk/AppleTalk), and internal expansion cards (NuBus).