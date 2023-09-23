Apple’s iOS 17 operating system for the iPhone has been out for almost a week now. It’s packed with new features, including a new visual way to share your details with others called NameDrop, downloadable offline maps in Apple Maps, and interactive home-screen widgets.
The iPhone Messages app, colloquially known as “iMessage,” also got a number of improvements, including a revamped tools menu to access all of your iMessage apps in one place, audio message transcription, and an improved search filter that helps you find what you’re looking for in past messages.
But while all of these iMessage improvements are welcome, they’re also unsatisfying. Many users were hoping that Apple would finally add some more basic improvements, including features that other popular messaging apps have had for years. Here’s what we’re still waiting for:
An archive function, to keep things tidy
An archive function is one of the most basic features of most messaging apps, including iMessage competitors WhatsApp and Signal. When you archive a chat, you essentially relegate it to a folder full of chats that are segregated from your most-used chat threads.
The ability to archive chats helps keep your main messenger window streamlined and clear of message conversations you don’t use anymore but don’t necessarily want to delete. For example, you have no plans to text your plumber again, but you don’t want to delete the existing thread because he’d sent some helpful tips about how to unblock your toilet. Archiving allows you to get the chat out of your main messages window but still keep it around in case you do need to access it again.
Given how basic a feature archiving is, it’s baffling that Apple hasn’t added archive capabilities to Messages yet.
Locked chats, to provide extra protection from prying eyes
Apple is big on privacy, especially when it comes to messaging. iMessage was one of the first consumer-level end-to-end encrypted messaging apps on the market. That’s why it’s odd that Messages still lacks another privacy feature: locked chats.