5 big reveals from Apple’s iPhone 15 event, including its first carbon-neutral device

Apple’s September press events are, in many ways, the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Given how popular the company’s iPhones, Airpods, and more are for gift givers, the announcement of the latest crop energizes both consumers looking to upgrade and those who are starting to prepare their wish list.

This year’s event, called “Wonderlust,” was held at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino and streamed on Apple’s website—and in addition to the new phones, it also introduced some notable changes to the company’s standing practices. Here’s a look at some of the big announcements and themes the company focused on this year.

iPhone 15 offers camera upgrades, iPhone 15 Pro boasts big graphics leap

As expected, Apple introduced four new versions of its latest iPhone, the iPhone 15. This year’s update is largely iterative, with a faster processor and better camera, but only a handful of needle-moving new features—along with a muted color palette.

Chief among those is an advance in the cameras. You’ll no longer have to remember to switch from “photo” to “portrait” mode—and can even shift the focus after the photo has been taken. There’s also a new roadside assistance feature, which Apple has partnered with AAA for, that will let people request assistance via satellite, meaning they can get help even if they’re in a cellular dead zone. (The service will be free for AAA members and available to nonmembers for an unspecified charge.)