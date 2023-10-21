Thirty years ago, Santa Cruz-based indie rock band The Ugly Mugs was looking to grow its fan base. “We were trying to publish a tape, get it out there into people’s hands so they could hear it,” recalls former band member Jeff Patterson, who had moved to the California beach town to study computer science. Rob Lord, a fellow student and like-minded music geek, told Patterson about cutting-edge music compression technology that would make it possible to transmit songs digitally, and Patterson realized that this could help The Ugly Mugs reach an even bigger audience than homemade tapes catching dust on record store shelves.

The duo started to experiment with compressing music in the nascent MP2 format in late 1993. In November, they launched an FTP server full of recordings from The Ugly Mugs and other local indie bands, dubbing it the Internet Underground Music Archive, or IUMA for short.

IUMA launched just months after the first web browser came out and didn’t get its own website until early 1994. But even with its obscure FTP address and technology that few people could use at the time, IUMA quickly became an online music pioneer, foreshadowing tectonic shifts that would disrupt a multibillion-dollar industry and ultimately give birth to services like Spotify and Apple Music.