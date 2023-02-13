How Apple treated Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show like its most popular new product

Rihanna ended her electrifying first live performance in seven years suspended high above the State Farm Stadium field, singing her hit “ Diamonds, ” as both the live audience and the internet screamed its approval.

Let’s flashback to last year. When the opportunity presented itself for Apple to consider sponsoring the Super Bowl halftime show, the decision on whether to do it was immediate. “We didn’t have any hesitation, the minute we talked about it,” says Apple’s vice president of marketing, Tor Myhren. “It was one conversation.”

Pepsi dropped its halftime show sponsorship last May after a decade-long run that had its ups (Beyoncé!) and downs (Maroon 5!). Does anyone remember who had the sponsorship before Pepsi? Don’t tread on me: It was Bridgestone, the tire company. So, this year marked the first time ever that a halftime music sponsor would be a brand that actually has products related to, ya know, music.

“It felt like a no brainer, to be honest,” says Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “It felt really natural for us, and it felt like the right moment for us. There’s not much more science behind it than that.”