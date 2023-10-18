Enemy of the right, deserted by the left: Is ESG’s future grim in a new anti-woke society?

In March, conservative critics enthusiastically blamed Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse on the nefarious forces of ESG. By then, “environmental, social, and corporate governance” factors were at their peak as the hottest new trend, everywhere from the Bay Area to Wall Street. But since, they’ve drawn a backlash of epic proportions where each week seems to bring more crumbling support.

Some of SVB’s big clients, like conservative political activist Peter Thiel and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, have never liked that ESG stood in the way of their beloved cryptocurrency, half-seriously comparing the measures to “a hate factory” and Communist propaganda. But on Monday, Andreessen published a lengthy screed on Andreessen Horowitz’s website—”The Techno-Optimist Manifesto“—which ratchets up the attacks. Here’s what a section, unambiguously titled “The Enemy,” has to say about ESG:

We have enemies. Our enemies are not bad people—but rather bad ideas. Our present society has been subjected to a mass demoralization campaign for six decades—against technology and against life—under varying names like “existential risk”, “sustainability”, “ESG”, “Sustainable Development Goals”, “social responsibility”, “stakeholder capitalism”, “Precautionary Principle”, “trust and safety”, “tech ethics”, “risk management”, “de-growth”, “the limits of growth.” This demoralization campaign is based on bad ideas of the past—zombie ideas, many derived from Communism, disastrous then and now—that have refused to die.

The manifesto goes after newfound efforts to regulate tech, specifically in the field Andreessen believes will determine humanity’s future: artificial intelligence. Not a fan of the ethical finger-wagging over AI, he fires back that technological advancements are “why we are not still living in mud huts, eking out a meager survival and waiting for nature to kill us.” There is “no material problem,” he adds, “that cannot be solved with more technology.”

Coming right after tech’s VC class clamored for (and got) drastic federal help for its failing Silicon Valley Bank, Andreessen’s suggestion that risk management is “the enemy” of progress was quickly panned by everyone from journalist Kara Swisher to an ex-Facebook executive. But it still vaguely tracks with broader critiques over ESG’s implementation that have eaten at its support.