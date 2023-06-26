BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says he’s officially retiring ‘ESG’ as an investing term

According to remarks he apparently gave on Sunday at the Aspen Ideas Festival, the head of the world’s largest asset management firm is finally acknowledging that he is not going to use the phrase “ESG” anymore because it’s become too “weaponized” by both sides. He told the crowd, “I’m ashamed of being part of this conversation,” according to an Axios reporter who was in attendance.

That is the most distance Fink has ever put between himself and the controversial term, which stands for environmental, social, and corporate governance. A year or two ago, it would have been harder to imagine a louder defender of ESG investing, part of what Fink described as a shift toward “stakeholder capitalism.”

But his vocal support has increasingly made BlackRock a target of invective from Republicans who decry the investment strategy as “woke capitalism,” not tethered to the firm’s fiduciary duty. The discourse has cast BlackRock as a villain in conspiracy theories where it’s essentially plotting to take over the globe, along with elite status symbols such as the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates. It’s blossomed into a counterattack that, as Fast Company reports from on the ground in the current issue, is proving surprisingly effective.