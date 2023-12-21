2023 tech layoffs: a complete list by month

The tech sector’s massive layoffs don’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi is reporting that over 250,000 tech workers have been let go in 2023.

Many of these once high-flying tech companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, are continuing to scale back. The efforts, which started in May 2022, have resulted in massive layoffs by a range of employers, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.

Tech company layoffs are happening for a variety reasons. But it’s clear that the industry is in an entirely different place than it was in 2021, when dealmaking was happening at a rapid pace, and investors were jumping head first into funding rounds with sky-high valuations.

Fast Company is compiling an ongoing list of tech companies that have announced layoffs in 2023 so far: