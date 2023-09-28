‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games lays off 830 employees, 16% of workforce

Epic Games, maker of the smash hit Fortnite, isn’t immune to the troubles of the video game industry. The publisher announced Thursday it was laying off 16% of its staff, which works out to 830 people.

“We’ve been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators,” wrote founder and CEO Tim Sweeney in a note to employees. “I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic.”

Workers impacted by the cuts will receive six months of base pay as well as healthcare coverage. The company is additionally accelerating employees’ stock option-vesting schedule through the end of the year (and giving them two additional years to exercise the options).

As part of the cutbacks, Epic is also selling off audio distribution platform Bandcamp, which it bought last March, to Songtradr, a music marketplace company. And its SuperAwesome advertising company will become an independent business, run by its current leadership team. Those moves will result in 250 people leaving Epic via divestitures.