Shopify joins growing list of tech layoffs as pandemic bet ‘didn’t pay off’

Shopify is tightening its belt in the face of slowing sales growth as consumers return to their old shopping habits and decrease their reliance on e-commerce.

The e-commerce company announced Tuesday it was laying off about 10% of its workforce. The move will impact roughly 1,000 employees, with the bulk of the cuts in recruiting, support, and sales roles.

The company said it would also cut “overspecialized” and duplicate roles, along with some groups “that were convenient to have but too far removed from building products,” CEO Tobi Lutke told staff in a memo. The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the memo, which the company later posted on its website.

Shopify, which powers merchants’ e-commerce businesses by handling everything from payments to shipping, is just the latest tech company to announce layoffs amid a tough economic environment as interest rates surge and consumers brace for a potential recession. Companies that have trimmed their headcount so far include Netflix, Unity, Lyft, and Vimeo.