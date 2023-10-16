Roblox invests another $15 million to promote educational games

Roblox is working to be a place where kids come to learn, not just play.

The popular metaverse gaming company is investing $15 million into its Roblox Community Fund, which supports educational programming on the platform, as it looks to support creators of experiences teaching everything from math to mental and emotional health strategies.

“We imagine a world where millions of students will be learning via co-experiences on Roblox that facilitate solving problems, creating, collaborating, and having fun together,” said Roblox CEO and founder David Baszucki in an email to Fast Company. “We already see how 3D simulated virtual environments where people are together can open up learning opportunities that aren’t possible in the physical world and help understand concepts in richer, more engaging ways.”

[GIF: Roblox]

The new investment comes on top of a previous $10 million contribution to the fund, and Roblox is already welcoming new high-profile learning games to the platform. Those include a Community Fund-supported robotics game called RoboCo Sports League, built by educational game maker Filament Games in collaboration with FIRST, the robotics education and competition organization founded by inventor Dean Kamen. The game lets players work side-by-side in a digital environment to build virtual robots with parts like pistons, springs, and motors, then take the simulated bots into competitions ranging from soccer to sheepherding.