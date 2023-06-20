The popular gaming platform unveiled a new category of content that’s limited to users ages 17 and up. Such games and experiences will be allowed to include “crude humor,” more graphic violence, “romantic themes and topics,” and references to alcohol and to gambling. It’s a natural next step for the platform, says Manuel Bronstein, Roblox’s chief product officer, as users 17 to 24 now constitute 38% of daily active users and the fastest growing population segment on the platform.

“You can think about horror or action games that become a little more photorealistic,” says Bronstein. “You could imagine that a game gets a little more realistic because in the city, they’re adding a casino or they’re adding a bar that you walk through and there’s some experience there.”

[Photo: Roblox]

Users 17 and up will need to verify their ages to Roblox by uploading an image of an ID and a matching selfie before they can access the new content, Bronstein says. (The ID image won’t be stored by Roblox after verification, he says.) While some users do share devices, including within families, Bronstein says they usually have separate accounts since they each want to connect with their own friends on the platform, making it less likely that underage users will sneak on to older relatives’ accounts.