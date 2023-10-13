2023 is already the worst year for hacks—and we’re not out yet

Cyberattacks are becoming more prevalent in 2023—and it’s no longer a matter of whether this year will record a record number of data breaches, it’s more a question of how high that number will be.

As of the end of September, corporations had reported 2,116 data compromises for the year, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). That’s already higher than the previous annual record of 1,862, set in 2021. And the fourth quarter is already off to a rollicking start, with the high-profile hack of 23andMe, which could impact millions of the company’s customers.

The third quarter saw 733 total reported compromises, affecting 66,658,764 people. Financial services was the most-attacked sector, topping healthcare for the first time since Q2 2022. That could be because the number of financial institutions reporting data compromises spiked in the third quarter. All totaled, 204 notices were issued, which is more than the 135 total of reported compromises in financial service businesses in the past two years.

Healthcare companies reported 113 data compromises in Q3. No other Industry reported compromise rates in triple digits.