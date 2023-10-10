Caroline Ellison testifies: Sam Bankman-Fried said FTX customer funds would be a ‘good source of capital’

Ellison said she was directed by Bankman-Fried to use customer funds

With her hair worn in loose waves parted in the middle, round wire-frame glasses, and a tomato-soup-colored dress and a gray blazer, Ellison looked comfortable while answering questions but nervous during the breaks in the trial, as she twisted a cap on a water bottle or pulled at her blazer. Ellison, who has pleaded guilty and is testifying against Bankman-Fried in the hopes of getting a lighter sentence, testified about the crimes she said Bankman-Fried had “directed” her to commit, including Alameda spending funds that customers had deposited with FTX. He “said that FTX would be a good source of capital, and he set up the system” that allowed Alameda to borrow from FTX without alerting customers, she said.



“Alameda took several billion” of FTX customers for its own investments and to repay lenders, she said. Bankman-Fried “was the one who set up these systems that allowed us to take” customer funds, and he was the one who oversaw the loans, she testified, adding that he told her to send balance sheets to lenders that incorrectly stated assets and liabilities for Alameda. Her understanding, she said, was that Alameda could take money from FTX for “whatever we needed it for.”

Ellison shared details about her relationship with Bankman-Fried

The two met at Jane Street, a quantitative hedge fund, and Ellison joined Alameda, a crypto hedge fund, as a trader in March 2018, shortly after Bankman-Fried founded the company. Ellison says she quickly discovered “the company was in much worse shape than I realized,” and more than half of Alameda’s staffers quit, she said. Bankman-Fried “apologized and said he hadn’t known how to tell me,” she testified. In fall 2018, they “started sleeping together on and off,” and dated from summer 2020 to summer 2021, then again from fall 2021 to spring 2022, she testified. (Bankman-Fried appointed her CEO in fall 2021.)

“The whole time that we were dating he was also my boss,” she said, and “in our personal relationship there was a general theme that I wanted more from our relationship and often felt like he was distant or not paying attention to me.”