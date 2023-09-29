Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents loom large over FTX’s fall—and their son’s trial

Heading to college at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sam Bankman-Fried had a single career path on his mind. “I thought, Maybe I’ll be a professor or something, ’cause it’s what people do,” he told a colleague in 2020. That was, after all, the main career track he’d seen as he’d grown up on and around the Stanford University campus, where his parents were well-respected law professors—his father, Joseph Bankman, with a focus on tax law; his mother, Barbara Fried, on economics, philosophy, and morality.

Of course, Bankman-Fried didn’t become a professor; instead, he went into cryptocurrency, starting the hedge fund Alameda Research and the crypto exchange FTX, which were hugely successful—until their November implosion and subsequent bankruptcy. Federal prosecutors have charged Bankman-Fried with six counts of fraud and one of money laundering, and he is scheduled to go on trial October 3 in Manhattan (you can follow along with our daily coverage from inside the courtroom here).

The government says he ran a multibillion-dollar scheme that made him rich at the expense of customers, lenders, and investors. John J. Ray III, the new head of FTX—who is overseeing it in bankruptcy and attempting to trace assets—said in a February bankruptcy hearing that trying to untangle FTX under Bankman-Fried’s reign was “pure hell.”

Questions have begun to pile up about Bankman-Fried’s parents—who were recently sued by the people in charge of trying to get FTX’s missing money back—particularly around their emphasis on ethics: How involved were they in their son’s businesses? Did they reap any benefit from them? And how could a kid reared in an intellectual household that regularly discussed morality and money end up accused of federal fraud?