Elon Musk killing article headlines on X could offer Threads a second chance

On Thursday morning, New Yorker contributor Merve Emre tweeted a link to a 2022 profile she’d written.
Unfortunately, hours prior, X (formerly Twitter) had removed all headlines from articles at the urging of owner Elon Musk. Emre linked to a piece on the Norwegian writer Jon Fosse, who’d just won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature.
But unless you knew that Emre covers literature (for instance, by seeing that her profile was titled “Jon Fosse’s Search for Peace“), the picture might have looked like a bizarre glamour shot of Steve Bannon, the former Trump adviser who looks a lot like Fosse and was trending because of news that he’d helped orchestrate the ouster of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The near-inability to tell a prize-winning author from the far-right host of War Room (rated the most misinformation-laden political podcast out there) became one of countless examples on Thursday of Musk’s newest tweak to the platform. For the billionaire provocateur, who purchased the social network a year and a half ago, it’s yet another change that would seem to undermine his vow to make Twitter “by far the most accurate source of information about the world.”
A handful of users were eager to exploit X’s headline change, so it backfired on Musk, who’s known for his thin skin when it comes to direct criticism:
Musk has owned the change. “This is coming from me directly,” he declared in August, when the plans were first revealed. “[It] will greatly improve the esthetics.”
Purportedly engineered to protect X users from falling prey to dishonest news stories with clickbait headlines, the move smacks of “removing a means of driving traffic to news sites,” cybersecurity experts have told Fast Company. And, indeed, Fast Company noticed, after scrolling the feed sans visible news headlines, that the change appeared not to affect paid advertisements. They were still loading with their headlines intact.