Elon Musk killing article headlines on X could offer Threads a second chance

Unfortunately, hours prior, X (formerly Twitter) had removed all headlines from articles at the urging of owner Elon Musk. Emre linked to a piece on the Norwegian writer Jon Fosse, who’d just won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature.

But unless you knew that Emre covers literature (for instance, by seeing that her profile was titled “Jon Fosse’s Search for Peace“), the picture might have looked like a bizarre glamour shot of Steve Bannon, the former Trump adviser who looks a lot like Fosse and was trending because of news that he’d helped orchestrate the ouster of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The near-inability to tell a prize-winning author from the far-right host of War Room (rated the most misinformation-laden political podcast out there) became one of countless examples on Thursday of Musk’s newest tweak to the platform. For the billionaire provocateur, who purchased the social network a year and a half ago, it’s yet another change that would seem to undermine his vow to make Twitter “by far the most accurate source of information about the world.”