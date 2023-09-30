Fast company logo
Charting an effective late-life financial course requires clear thinking about lifespan, and improving your longevity literacy doesn’t have to feel morbid.

Your ‘longevity literacy’ can make or break your retirement planning

[Photos: Rawpixel; sweetlouise/Pixabay]

BY Emily Guy Birken

There’s an old joke in the financial industry about how simple it is to ensure you have enough money for retirement: Just figure out when you’re going to die and work backwards from there.

Okay, so the financial industry isn’t famous for its sense of humor. But the absurdity of this joke is its entire point: You can’t effectively plan for a retirement if you don’t recognize the inevitable end-point of that retirement.

And according to research from the TIAA Institute and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC), failing to think about your life expectancy is keeping you from adequately preparing for retirement.

GFLEC researcher Andrea Hasler and head of the TIAA Institute Surya P. Kolluri describe the understanding of how long people tend to live upon reaching retirement age as “longevity literacy.” Hasler and Kolluri have determined that weak longevity literacy corresponds with being financially unprepared for retirement.

Here’s how you can improve your longevity literacy, without becoming morbid, depressed, or obsessed with actuarial tables:

Understanding Life Expectancy

On average in the United States, how long will a 65-year-old live?

This is the first question TIAA Institute and GFLEC researchers asked respondents in order to determine their understanding of life expectancy. Only 35% of respondents correctly answered 84 for a 65-year-old man, and 87 for a 65-year-old woman.

The daughter of a financial planner, Emily Guy Birken never stood a chance: Try as she might to avoid her destiny (undergraduate degree in English with a focus on creative writing at Kenyon, MEd from The Ohio State University, teaching, motherhood), her innate fascination with money turned her into one of the most compelling and relatable writers on personal finance.. Based in Milwaukee and a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, she has written for The Washington Post, USA Today, and many other publications and websites.  In her "What to Expect When You're Investing" series for Fast Company, she has offered tips on getting your kids through college without going broke as well as advice on what to do if you run out of money in retirement.  Whether explicating the hidden money lessons in the movie Groundhog Day or explaining why "spaving" is probably not a wise financial strategy for most of us, Emily offers data-driven insights with heaping portions of common sense and humor. More

