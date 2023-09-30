Your ‘longevity literacy’ can make or break your retirement planning

There’s an old joke in the financial industry about how simple it is to ensure you have enough money for retirement: Just figure out when you’re going to die and work backwards from there.

Okay, so the financial industry isn’t famous for its sense of humor. But the absurdity of this joke is its entire point: You can’t effectively plan for a retirement if you don’t recognize the inevitable end-point of that retirement.

And according to research from the TIAA Institute and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC), failing to think about your life expectancy is keeping you from adequately preparing for retirement.

GFLEC researcher Andrea Hasler and head of the TIAA Institute Surya P. Kolluri describe the understanding of how long people tend to live upon reaching retirement age as “longevity literacy.” Hasler and Kolluri have determined that weak longevity literacy corresponds with being financially unprepared for retirement.