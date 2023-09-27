Google was accidentally leaking its Bard AI chats into public search results

BY Chris Stokel-Walker4 minute read

AI-powered chatbots are designed to be the always-available advisors that will power the next era of productivity. But they have a privacy problem—as evidenced by a recent misstep by Google.

The search giant, which developed its Bard AI chatbot in response to the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT late last year, has been inadvertently leaking conversations into its search results—an issue that is now being remedied after having been made public. SEO consultant Gagan Ghotra first raised the issue that URLs linking to conversations users had with Bard were showing up in Google’s search index, the database of websites that the search engine crawls in order to provide answers to users’ queries. Haha 😂 Google started to index share conversation URLs of Bard 😹 don't share any personal info with Bard in conversation, it will get indexed and may be someone will arrive on that conversation from search and see your info 😳



Also Bard's conversation URLs are ranking as… pic.twitter.com/SKGXJD9KEJ — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) September 26, 2023 Ghotra shared a screenshot showing users’ private conversations with Bard asking for tips about how to spot otters in Singapore, and how to use Bard to improve your writing. Clicking on those links would take users to the historical record of a conversation another user had with Bard on the topic. Peter Liu, a research scientist at Google DeepMind, quickly clarified that chat conversations appearing in search results had previously been shared with another user using the Share functionality common in AI chatbots—which allows users to provide links to people of their choosing.

Liu was criticized for what some saw as an attempt to downplay the seriousness of the breach in user confidence in privacy. Critics suggested that users who shared links to their chats were doing so with only a small circle of people they chose, rather than all and sundry on the internet. “It’s a pretty subtle point, but it’s actually really important,” says Simon Willison, the AI critic and creator of Datasette. “This is fundamentally a privacy feature,” says Willison. “Everything you say to Bard is private by default, but there’s a feature that lets you share that conversation.” Willison suggests that users would expect their conversations only to be shared with whomever they choose. He points to the text used in the user interface for the Share functionality with Bard. “’Let anyone with the link see what you’ve selected’,” he says. “That implies that only people who you send the link to will be able to see the conversation.” That wording, Willison says, suggests that there is a limit to where the conversation will go. “Your shared link showing up in random searches is a breach of your expectations when you used the share feature,” he says. Willison points out that ChatGPT has a similar Share button on its service. “But ChatGPT sharing, as it should do, includes code in the HTML to block the shared content from being indexed by search engines,” he says. “Google Bard evidently forgot to include that, and as a result Google Search started sweeping up those conversations.”

