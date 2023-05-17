Large language models (LLMs) like the ones that power ChatGPT and Bard are different from revolutionary technologies of the past in at least one striking way: No one—not even the people who built the models—knows exactly how they work. As tech companies race to improve and apply LLMs, researchers remain far from being able to explain or “interpret” the inner mechanics of these inscrutable “black boxes.”
Traditional computer programs are coded in exquisite detail to instruct a computer to perform the same task over and over. But neural networks, including those that run large language models (LLMs), program and reprogram themselves and reason in ways that are not comprehensible to humans. That’s why when New York Times reporter Kevin Roose documented his famously strange exchange with Bing Chat earlier this year, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott could not explain why the bot said what it said.
This “inscrutable” aspect of LLMs is fueling a concern among scientists that continued development and application of the technology could have serious, even catastrophic, unintended results. A growing number of scientists believe that as LLMs get better and smarter they may be used by bad actors (or defense agencies) to harm human beings. Some believe that because AI systems will posess superior intellegence and superior reasoning skills versus humans, their eventual opposition to humans is a natural and predictable part of their evolution.
In March, more than 1,000 business leaders and scientists—including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, Steve Wozniak, and Elon Musk—signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause in LLM development, in part because of a lack of understanding of how these AI systems work.
“[R]ecent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one—not even their creators—can understand, predict, or reliably control,” the letter reads.
Now, the “godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton has joined the ranks of concerned scientists. “I think it’s entirely possible that humanity is just a passing phase in the evolution of intelligence,” Hinton said in a recent interview at MIT. Hinton recently quit his job at Google so that he could speak openly about the existential dangers presented by the LLMs his own research helped make possible.
“I’m sounding the alarm and saying we have to worry about this,” he said at the time of his exit. “It’s not clear there is a solution.” Hinton says that when AI systems are allowed to set their own “sub-goals” they’ll eventually see human beings as barriers to achieving them. The classic hyptothetical: An AI tasked with solving climate change might quickly determine that humans, and human habits, are the main obsticle to achieving its goal. An AI with extra-human intelligence, the thinking goes, might quickly learn to deceive its human operators.