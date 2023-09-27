Should we fear the rise of ‘anthropomorphic’ AI?

BY Mark Sullivan4 minute read

Meta to use AI bot characters to attract younger users In 2021, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, painfully aware of Facebook’s inability to attract young users, directed the various teams in his company to double down on their efforts of attracting a Gen Z crowd and focus less on its existing, significantly older active user base. AI, it turns out, plays a big part in that initiative. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Meta will soon announce that it’s availing a line of AI chatbots with defined “personas” across its social apps. A bot called “Bob the Robot” can help you write code, but also is a self-described “sassmaster general,” according to the Journal. Another bot, “Alvin the Alien,” is very curious about users’ lives and habits. Meta has also worked on letting celebrities and creators interact with fans and followers via their own persona-driven bots. Imbuing a chatbot with a sassy persona is nothing new. Microsoft did it long ago with Tay. More recently, Snap did it with MyAI, which was built on top of OpenAI’s ChatGPT large language model. Character.AI lets users create persona bots or engage with chatbots based on famous people. Should human beings interact with bots as they would other humans? A new report from the advocacy group Public Citizen offers an emphatic no. “The human mind is naturally inclined to infer that something that can talk must be human and is ill-equipped to cope with machines that emulate unique human qualities like emotions and opinions,” Public Citizen research director Rick Claypool writes in the report. “Such systems can manipulate users in commercial transactions and isolate users by taking on social roles ordinarily filled by real people.”

Despite any such trepidations, the days of bland, all-purpose LLM chatbots are probably numbered. The basic, generalized knowledge that chatbots gain from training will be table stakes, and the bot will be distinguished by the layers of knowledge, skills, and “personality” layered on top. Let’s hope that the bots of the future won’t pose as humans or use their surprising command of the language to persuade or manipulate. ChatGPT can now comprehend images and sounds, not just text Not only are AI chatbots gaining personas, but, far more importantly, they’re gaining new senses. The first large language models that powered chatbots were trained only on text and had no way to comprehend sounds or images. This week, OpenAI announced it has given the AI model underneath ChatGPT the ability to process both aural and visual data. A ChatGPT user, for example, can show the bot an image and then enter into a verbal conversation about it with the bot. It’s important to note that ChatGPT isn’t just classifying images or converting the spoken word to text. The bot is comprehending the meaning of images and sounds. In another use case, ChatGPT is given an image of the contents of a refrigerator, then suggests a number of dinner ideas using the available ingredients, and provides the recipes. Maybe ChatGPT truly has gained “eyes and ears,” as OpenAI says.