Metaphysic’s Tom Graham wants to arm us in the fight against deepfakes

There had been plenty of other deepfakes before the AI-generated videos of the Mission Impossible star were released on TikTok in 2021. But the Cruise videos were different: The quality was higher, the subject more dazzling, and the reaction on the internet far more impressive. In no time at all, the videos had garnered many, many millions of views. But for Graham, who had previously co-founded the data analysis software company Heavy.AI, the most amazing thing wasn’t the deepfake per se—it was the videos’s creator, his friend Chris Umé. “I literally rang up Chris and his brother Kevin and asked: ‘Hey, what’s going on with this? How could you make it so realistic?'” says Graham. He saw a business opportunity, and one month later, they founded Metaphysic.

But the idea wasn’t to just release more goofy celebrity clips on the internet. With the Cruise videos, Graham—who used to be a lawyer—got a close-up look at how photorealistic generative AI gave us the ability to reprogram reality, to substitute pixels for matter. Such a power comes with deep ethical and human rights implications and, from the very beginning, Graham says, he and his co-founders spoke about how to bring consent, responsibility, and ownership to the real-world subjects of AI deepfakes.

It is imperative, he believes, that everyone in the generative AI space maintain such ethical considerations when approaching their work, especially as the digital recreations become more powerful and realistic. Unfortunately, not everyone feels that way. As is the case with any technology, people will use it for nefarious purposes. It’s Metaphysic’s role, then, to help develop a safeguard against any would-be crooks.