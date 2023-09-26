Can satellite radio giant SiriusXM get users to tune in outside of their cars?

For about nine years, Joe Inzerillo has been a subscriber to SiriusXM. He signed up when he got a car, and remembers the experience of first listening to the broadcaster’s satellite radio channels.

“[It was] just so much better than anything else out there from a radio standpoint or even, at that time, a streaming standpoint,” he says. Beyond in-car listening, he would listen to SiriusXM on smart speakers and even his phone with the company’s app, which is included in satellite subscriptions. But it wasn’t always a seamless experience. “The one thing that was consistent with my consumption of [SiriusXM] was my complaining about the technical problems with it,” he says.

Like a lot of SiriusXM’s subscribers, Inzerillo knows firsthand some of the platform’s shortcomings. Unlike every other customer, though, he’s able to do something about it. Inzerillo joined SiriusXM in early 2022 as the company’s chief product and technology officer, bringing with him an acute sense of the customer experience, along with a resume building streaming services at Disney—including Disney+ and ESPN+—with ease of use in mind.

He says that SiriusXM finds itself in a similar position to where Disney was in 2017: a company trying to rethink its distribution model with a focus on digital experience. “We have this amazing content, and we have a very, very profitable legacy business of distributing it to cars, but the digital piece of it has always been sort of this thing bolted on the side. It was never designed to be a digital product.”