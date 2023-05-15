This K-pop artist sings fluently in 6 languages. His secret? Voice AI

When Hybe, the entertainment juggernaut behind the K-pop group BTS, announces a new artist, the music world takes note. Hybe, after all, doesn’t just dominate K-pop . It’s also the parent company of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, among other artists, thanks to its 2021 acquisition of Ithaca Holdings.

So when Hybe teased, earlier this month, a new AI project for its Big Hit Music label involving an artist named Midnatt, K-pop enthusiasts and industry watchers alike began speculating about whether this would be an entirely AI-generated group.

The answer is no, but with a twist.

Midnatt is actually the alter ego of Lee Hyun, a longtime staple of Korea’s music scene who has been with Hybe since 2005, when it was called Big Hit Entertainment, eight years before BTS’s debut. Although longtime K-pop fans know Hyun’s voice—either from his seven-year run as a member of coed group 8eight, eight years as half of the duo Homme, or one of his numerous TV singing competition appearances—they’ve never heard it in this many languages. His new single, “Masquerade,” drops today simultaneously in Korean, English, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese.