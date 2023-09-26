Can satellite radio giant SiriusXM get users to tune in outside of their cars?

For about nine years, Joe Inzerillo has been a subscriber to SiriusXM. He signed up when he got a car, and remembers the experience of first listening to the broadcaster’s satellite radio channels.
“[It was] just so much better than anything else out there from a radio standpoint or even, at that time, a streaming standpoint,” he says. Beyond in-car listening, he would listen to SiriusXM on smart speakers and even his phone with the company’s app, which is included in satellite subscriptions. But it wasn’t always a seamless experience. “The one thing that was consistent with my consumption of [SiriusXM] was my complaining about the technical problems with it,” he says.
Like a lot of SiriusXM’s subscribers, Inzerillo knows firsthand some of the platform’s shortcomings. Unlike every other customer, though, he’s able to do something about it. Inzerillo joined SiriusXM in early 2022 as the company’s chief product and technology officer, bringing with him an acute sense of the customer experience, along with a resume building streaming services at Disney—including Disney+ and ESPN+—with ease of use in mind.
He says that SiriusXM finds itself in a similar position to where Disney was in 2017: a company trying to rethink its distribution model with a focus on digital experience. “We have this amazing content, and we have a very, very profitable legacy business of distributing it to cars, but the digital piece of it has always been sort of this thing bolted on the side. It was never designed to be a digital product.”
That’s about to change. Later this year, SiriusXM will unveil and start rolling out an overhauled user experience that includes revamping the in-car service (which includes both traditional satellite radio and 360L, which combines satellite and streaming capabilities in newer vehicles), and relaunching the mobile app.
Inzerillo says it isn’t just the user experience getting redone, but the systems that power it as well. The company is improving content management, ensuring more relevant search results, and adding user profiles akin to video streaming services. The goal is to make the listening experience as effortless as possible, regardless of how you’re tuning in.
“There’s not one smoking gun feature that nobody’s ever see before, but there’s a focus on making a first-class application that stands up against the [other music streamers] in fit, finish, and quality,” he says, noting tweaks to information architecture, graphic design, and how content is delivered. Sports fans, for example, will be able to see specific mentions of their team in recent broadcasts or podcasts and get alerts when a game is live; users searching for an artist can find stations where they’ll likely be played and surface podcasts where they may have appeared. “It’s really about building this foundation that ultimately is revolutionary without feeling like a revolution for our users.”