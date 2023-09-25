America has 5 days before 3.2 million kids could be left without childcare

BY Clint Rainey3 minute read

In five days, the U.S. will go over what’s being called, un-euphemistically, a “childcare cliff.” September 30 marks the day that federal funding for childcare expires—closing a pipeline to $24 billion, which was earmarked by the American Rescue Plan in 2021, to prop up struggling daycare centers.

Going over the brink could tee up a scenario in which 70,000 childcare centers nationwide are forced to close their doors to 3.2 million children, according to an estimate by the progressive think tank Century Foundation. To appreciate that magnitude, it helps to understand that around 220,000 needy centers received federal funding under the American Rescue Plan; 70,000 would total almost a third of all those centers. The timing is also bad because working mothers have just reached a high point in the U.S. workforce. Their participation climbed to all-new highs this year, at the same time the gender pay gap shrunk to a record low. A childcare crisis threatens to undermine their progress with increasing costs that could drive parents—single moms, in particular—out of the workforce. The Treasury Department estimates the annual cost to care for one child is $10,000, which is double what the government believes is affordable. Also, odds are good that young parents also have student loan debt, payments for which will restart in October after a three-year pause. Top this off with the fact that Americans just hit a record $1 trillion in credit card debt, and that cliff starts looking pretty slippery. A dip in the labor force participation rate would be bad news in a market where employers are already struggling to find and retain workers. But some experts note they’re expecting to see more of a protracted slide, rather than a cliff-like drop. “Families will internalize the cost of childcare the way they have for years: by having fewer children and working less,” labor economist Kathryn Anne Edwards has said.

