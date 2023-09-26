‘We do not have fast companies anymore’: Cory Doctorow on where tech went wrong, and how to fix it

BY Wilfred Chan5 minute read

For two decades, Cory Doctorow has led a public fight against draconian copyright laws, monopolistic tech platforms, and surveillance capitalism. But the challenge in trying to stoke a rebellion against the tech giants isn’t just that they’re powerful—it’s that their tactics are so boring. “It is precisely because this stuff is so dull that it is so dangerous,” the prolific author and activist writes in his latest book, The Internet Con: How to Seize the Means of Computation, which was published earlier this month. “This superpower allows them to hide all kinds of ugly stuff in the fine print.”

Doctorow’s talents lie in bringing these arcane policy battles to life—so that by the end of the book, which distills lessons from his 20 years in the internet’s trenches, he hopes we’ll be ready for his “shovel-ready” plans to dismantle Big Tech’s boring dystopia. Fast Company chatted with the left-wing tech writer about how he thinks we can do that, and why he takes inspiration from arch-conservative Milton Friedman. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. Fast Company: You were once more of a techno-optimist. But you argue in your new book that decades of trying to turn Big Tech into “better tech” have been a failure, and it’s time to cut the tech companies down to size. Was there a turning point when you realized the industry needed systemic change? Cory Doctorow: It was more of a process than a turning point.

There used to be a time when the tech sector could be described as a bunch of “fast companies,” right? They would use the interoperability that’s latent in all digital technology and they would specifically target whatever pain points the incumbent had introduced. If incumbents were making money by showing you ads, they made an ad blocker. If incumbents were making money by charging gigantic margins on hard drives, they made cheaper hard drives. Over time, we went from an internet where tech companies more or less had their users’ backs, to an internet where tech companies are colluding to take as big a bite as possible out of those users. We do not have fast companies anymore; we have lumbering behemoths. If you’ve started a fast company, it’s probably just a fake startup that you’re hoping to get acqui-hired by one of the big giants, which is something that used to be illegal. As these companies grew more concentrated, they were able to collude and convince courts and regulators and lawmakers that it was time to get rid of the kind of interoperability, the reverse engineering that had been a feature of technology since the very beginning, and move into a new era in which no one was allowed to do anything to a tech platform that their shareholders wouldn’t appreciate. And that the government should step in to use the state’s courts to punish anyone who disagrees. That’s how we got to the world that we’re in today.

