9 new revelations about Elon Musk from Walter Isaacson’s biography

BY Chris Stokel-Walker4 minute read

It’s been one of the longest-trailed and most highly anticipated nonfiction books of the year.

For weeks, excerpts from Walter Isaacson’s 600-page biography of Elon Musk (titled, appropriately, Elon Musk) have been released to the public, revealing insights into everything from how Musk foiled Ukraine’s attempts to attack Russia to why he literally pulled the plug on data centers hosting key Twitter infrastructure. But the 600-page book has plenty more to offer on arguably our most confounding billionaire. Below, nine revelations from the book, which was finally published today. 1. Ben San Souci likely saved many people’s jobs Shortly after taking over Twitter in October 2022, Musk enacted sweeping cuts to the engineering staff, mostly based on the amount of computer code changes they had contributed to the app in the past few years. Singling out who to fire was the task of a group within Musk’s retinue called “The Three Musketeers”: Elon’s cousins James and Andrew Musk and a friend named Ross Nordeen.

The Three Musketeers, all in their twenties, initially tried to sift through Twitter’s thousands of engineers and coders using crude methods like code commits, but were curbed by Ben San Souci, a software engineer who suggested that “[i]nstead of just singling out good coders, I think it would be useful to find the teams that really work together.” 2. Musk cuts his own hair One of the world’s richest men sometimes elects to cut his own hair rather than pay for a professional stylist. In one scene, Isaacson describes Musk sitting in a SpaceX conference room, “sporting a stark fade haircut that looked like it was done by a soon-to-be-executed barber of a North Korean leader.” Musk admitted to cutting it himself—though he got someone else to trim the back of his head. 3. Musk almost died in 2001 In 2001, Musk had a short stint in the hospital for a recurrent chill. A spinal tap uncovered a high white-blood-cell count, which doctors attributed to viral meningitis. The reality was much worse: Musk had falciparum malaria, the most dangerous variant of the disease. It took so long to correctly diagnose what was wrong that Musk’s condition deteriorated to the point that a former colleague wrote in a company email, “He was actually only hours from death.” It wasn’t the only time Musk cheated death: One picture in the book from Musk’s personal collection shows him with balloons surrounding his body as a blindfolded knife-thrower flings blades at him at his birthday party.

Expand to continue reading ↓